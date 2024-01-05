Dwayne Johnson will not aim for more blockbusters: ‘I want to make films that matter’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is ready to take on more challenging and serious roles in his acting career. Dwayne Johnson's shift to hard-hitting drama in 'The Smashing Machine' REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo(REUTERS)

The former WWE star, who has been mostly known for his action-packed and comedic films, said he wants to explore films that deal with “struggle [and] pain”.

The 51-year-old actor will soon star in The Smashing Machine, a biopic about Mark Kerr, a legendary MMA fighter and UFC pioneer. The film is produced by A24, the independent studio behind acclaimed films such as Uncut Gems, which was co-written and co-directed by Benny Safdie, who will also helm The Smashing Machine.

Johnson told Variety that he was excited to work with Safdie, who he praised for his creative vision and daring storytelling. “Benny wants to create, and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting,” he expressed.

“I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past. I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle [and] pain.”

‘I want more humanity’

The Rock clarified, “I want to be clear not to say that this is an abandonment of big, four-quadrant movies. I love making them, and there is tremendous value and importance in [them]… but there’s a time and a place for them.”

“I’m at this point in my career where I want more. And I don’t mean I want more box office. I mean I want more humanity. And that is why Benny Safdie is the perfect, collaborative, hungry partner for me.”

The Smashing Machine will be Johnson’s “most dramatic project and role yet”, according to A24. He will portray Kerr, who was a dominant force in the MMA scene from 1997 to 2009.

Kerr won two UFC Heavyweight Tournament Championships, a World Vale Tudo Championship tournament, and competed in Pride FC. He also faced personal issues such as addiction and relationship problems, which were documented in a 2003 HBO film, also titled The Smashing Machine, after his nickname.

Noah Sacco, A24’s acquisition executive, expressed his admiration for Johnson and Safdie, and their shared vision for the film. He quoted to Deadline, “Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark’s inspiring story is electrifying. We are deeply honored to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life.”