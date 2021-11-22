Eddie Redmayne says playing the role of Lili Elbe in The Danish Girl was a ‘mistake’

Academy Award-winning actor Eddie Redmayne, who is known for playing the role of a trans woman in the award-winning film, The Danish Girl, has said that the role was a “mistake.”Even though The Danish Girl bagged many awards and several nominations, the film was heavily criticised for casting Eddie, a cisgender man in the role of a trans woman in the film.

In an interaction with The Sunday Times, Eddie was asked if he would like to play the character again, when he denied it. Eddie said, “No, I wouldn’t take it on now. I made that film with the best intentions, but I think it was a mistake.” He continued: “The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don’t have a chair at the table. There must be a levelling, otherwise, we are going to carry on having these debates.”

Read More: The Danish Girl review: Why did Eddie Redmayne get an Oscar nod?

In the film which was released in 2015, Eddie plays the character of a Danish artist in the early 20th century, who was assigned the male gender at birth, Einar Wegener. Einer later transitions to Lili Elbe. The film was based on the David Ebershoff novel of the same name and was directed by The King’s Speech director, Tom Hooper.

Eddie has won many awards, he is the recipient of an Academy Award for The Theory of Everything, a Tony Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a British Academy Film Award. Last year, Eddie received a lot of appreciation for playing the character of Tom Hayden in The Trial Of Chicago 7. Eddie will next be seen playing the role of Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore which will release in April 2022. He will also be seen playing the character of Charles Cullen in the upcoming crime thriller film, The Good Nurse.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON