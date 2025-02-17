Menu Explore
Emilia Perez director Jacques Audiard thanks his ‘dear’ Karla Sofia Gascon after BAFTA win amid controversy

PTI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Feb 17, 2025 02:55 PM IST

Karla Sofia Gascon gave the ceremony, held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, a miss. 

Director Jacques Audiard thanked Karla Sofia Gascon, the embattled lead star of his film Emilia Perez, as he accepted the golden BAFTA mask in the Best Film Not in the English Language category, amid the controversy over her old tweets. Emilia Perez, a Spanish-language French musical crime film, also stars Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez. (Also Read | Netflix removes Karla Sofia Gascon from Emilia Perez Oscar campaign over racist, Islamophobic posts: Reports)

Jacques Audiard spoke about Emilia Perez actor Karla Sofia Gascon.
Jacques Audiard spoke about Emilia Perez actor Karla Sofia Gascon.

The movie beat out the Hindi-Malayalam film All We Imagine as Light, I’m Still Here (Portuguese), Kneecap (Irish/English), and The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Persian) to win the honour despite Karla's scandal.

During his speech, Jacques expressed his gratitude to the entire team, including Karla, who gave the ceremony held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, a miss.

"Above all, I would like to thank all the wonderful artists who brought this film to life and who are here with us tonight. My dear Zoe, my dear Selena, Giorgini, Paul, Juliet, Camille, Clement, Julia and your team, but also you, my dear Karla Sofia, that I kiss. I’m deeply proud of what we achieved together. Long live Emilia Perez," he added, as quoted by Variety.

Karla has been under fire after her old tweets resurfaced which have been termed Islamophobic and racist. She even deleted her X handle after the backlash.

Jacques's vote of thanks to the actor comes weeks after the director responded to the comments of the Oscar-nominated star by calling them "hateful".

Emilia Perez follows a Mexican cartel leader (Karla) who enlists a lawyer (Zoe) to help the cartel leader disappear and transition into a woman.

