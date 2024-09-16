Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Emmy Awards: A partial list of top winners

AP |
Sep 16, 2024 07:04 AM IST

Emmy Awards: A partial list of top winners

LOS ANGELES — The 76th annual Emmy Awards are being handed out Sunday at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Emmy Awards: A partial list of top winners
Emmy Awards: A partial list of top winners

Stars presenting Emmys to their peers include: Kathy Bates, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Giancarlo Esposito, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Maya Rudolph, Dick Van Dyke and Martin Sheen.

Several actors and shows, including Rudolph, are already winners. Rudolph won her sixth Emmy Award at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys for her voice work on “Big Mouth.” Jamie Lee Curtis also picked up a supporting actress Emmy last weekend for her appearance on “The Bear” and “Shogun” set a single season record for most wins with 14, a lead it looks to expand.

Here’s a list of winners at Sunday's Emmys: Supporting actor in a comedy series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” Supporting actor in a drama series

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” Actor in a comedy series

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” Supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear” Supporting actress in a drama series

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” Actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, “Hacks” Reality competition program

“The Traitors,” Peacock Supporting actress limited

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” Scripted variety series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” HBO/Max Writing for a variety special

Alex Edelman, “Just for Us” Directing for a limited or anthology series

Steven Zaillian, "Ripley" Writing for a comedy series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” Talk series

“The Daily Show,” Comedy Central

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: /hub/emmy-awards

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On