Jussie Smollett engaged to Jabari Redd; Halle Berry, Taraji P Henson send love

Actor and singer Jussie Smollett is officially off the market! The Empire star announced his engagement to fellow actor Jabri Redd in a heartfelt Instagram post late on Friday, coinciding with his 43rd birthday celebrations, reported TMZ. Smollett’s post included a series of sweet photos showing him on one knee outside a restaurant, proposing to Redd. Another image showed the couple embracing after the proposal. The final slide gave fans a glimpse of the elegant engagement ring. Actor Jussie Smollett is engaged to Jabari Redd.(Instagram/ Jussie Smollett)

Jussie Smollett engaged to Jabari Redd: Hollywood stars send love

Smollett, captioning the post, said that the actor will be spending his birthday with his fiancé. “He said YES,” the Marshall actor added in the caption of the photos which has since attracted congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike.

Stars like Vivica A Fox, Taraji P Henson, and Halle Berry were among the first to share their excitement in the comments. Jussie’s sister and fellow actor Jurnee too commented on the post. She wrote, “Screaming with tears of joy!” Welcoming Redd to the family, she added, “My whole heart loves both of you.”

Jussie Smollett engaged to Jabari Redd: How the couple met

According to TMZ, it is unclear exactly how long the couple has been dating for. The two actors starred in the 2023 movie The Lost Holiday, which was also directed by Smollett.

Smollett’s engagement also marks a new chapter in the B-Boy Blues director’s life after years of public controversy stemming from a 2019 hate crime hoax. The actor, as per the TMZ report, reached a settlement with the city of Chicago earlier this year. He agreed to pay $50,000 to a charity.

The TMZ report quoted sources indicating that he chose the Building Better Futures Center for the Arts which focuses on uplifting young creatives in Chicago. Now, with legal issues behind him, Smollett appears focused on joy, healing, and building a future with his partner.

Also Read: Madonna gives fans a sneak peek into her $40 million apartment and luxe wardrobe

FAQs

Q: Is Jussie Smollett engaged?

A: Yes, Jussie Smollett announced his engagement to fellow actor Jabari Redd on June 21, 2025, via Instagram.

Q: Who is Jussie Smollett's famous sister?

A: His sister is Jurnee Smollett, known for her roles in Lovecraft Country, Birds of Prey, and Eve’s Bayou.

Q: Is Jussie Smollett really singing in Empire?

A: Yes, Jussie Smollett performed his own vocals as Jamal Lyon in Empire and has released solo music as well.

Q: What nationality is Jussie Smollett?

A: Jussie Smollett is American. He was born in Santa Rosa, California, and is of African-American and Jewish descent.