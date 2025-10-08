Exclusive | EJAE on K-Pop Demon Hunters lead single Golden: ‘I found deep with Rumi’

“I am done hiding, now I am shining’, a single line from Netflix’s K-Pop Demon Hunters lead single Golden, echoes singer-songwriter EJAE’s own journey of growth, making her an overnight sensation EJAE feels that People are starting to notice me as an artist now.

The song, along with the film’s original soundtrack, continues to dominate the charts, with EJAE credited not just as vocalist but also as songwriter on several tracks including "Your Idol”, “How It’s Done”.

In an exclusive conversation with HT City, EJAE admits the experience still feels surreal.

“It’s insane, I did not expect any of this, neither did anyone from the film. The amount of love that’s been coming our way is unreal. But everything happens when it has to,” she says introspectively.

As the singing voice of Rumi, the lead of the fictional pop group HUNTR/X, torn between her half-demon and half-human identity, EJAE says she found deep resonance with the character’s struggles. She confesses that while writing Golden, she was seeking hope as well.

“I think Rumi through her singing unleashes her inner demons, sadness, insecurity…. I tried to bring that vulnerability as well as her inner strength. Having gone through similar struggles myself, the yearning, the desperation to see the light and watch your hard work come to fruition was all so relatable,” she explains.

At 31, EJAE’s journey has been one of tenacity and perseverance. Having started out as a trainee with SM Entertainment, she was unable to find a foothold in the K-pop industry despite endless hours of training and auditioning.

“The obsession with perfection can be quite toxic. I struggled with that as a trainee, being dropped and rejected only accentuated my insecurities and bred imposter syndrome. It has taken me years to find peace and be empathetic towards myself. What I liked about the film and its music is that they came with that core message of finding your purpose,” she reflects.

EJAE has since carved out a successful career as a songwriter, credited with hits for girl groups Red Velvet, Twice and Aespa. She is often dubbed the “Benny Blanco of K-pop.”

“He is a legend, I am nowhere close to him,” she says modestly. “But I plan to continue writing and growing as a songwriter, and learn from my seniors. Just forever being a student is truly my goal.”

That said, the success of Golden has changed the tide in her favour .

“People are starting to notice me as an artist now. Many ask me when I plan to release an album or another single. I’m now exploring that side of me, something I’ve nurtured for a very long time. A single is on the way,” she reveals.

Shortly after this interview the singer took to her social media and announced that Another World will drop on October 24th

With viral Oscar buzz already swirling around Golden, “That would be crazy, I will faint, she says, as she hums, “gonna be, gonna be golden.”