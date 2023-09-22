Fans back Sophie in bitter divorce battle against Joe Jonas, accuse him of…

Ever since the Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner filed for divorce from husband Joe Jonas, fans have picked their sides. Many have accused the singer of propagating a smear campaign against his former wife. FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The actress has initiated a lawsuit against her ex-husband for allegedly wrongfully keeping their children, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old D.J., in New York City, contrary to her desire to have them return to England with her. Sophie claims that the couple had initially agreed to raise their children in England, considering it a safe environment for them. Joe had agreed to take care of them until September while Sophie was working in the UK, after which they were supposed to return to her. However, Jonas has reportedly taken their passports, preventing their return.

As reported by TMZ, the divorce's reasons include the 27-year-old actress' alleged partying and the 34-year-old Jonas taking the children on his tour.

Now, fans are expressing their anger towards Joe for labelling Sophie a 'bad mother,' with assumptions that his PR team is attempting to tarnish her character. On September 19, Page Six reported that Turner was seen smiling on the set of her show in Spain, leading many to question why she would be smiling after a divorce. When People magazine shared a photo with the caption, "Sophie Turner kisses 'Joan' co-star Frank Dillane while filming a scene in Spain," some assumed he was linked to the divorce.

Now, fans are seeking retribution, with users like @EmbezzlingErika, who has amassed over a thousand followers, creating an account solely to 'expose' Joe.

Turner was spotted with Joe Jonas’s ex-girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift and many feel the sisterhood posturing was done to let Joe know they are together in this. ‘Imagine being Joe Jonas and your pr team spends your whole life cultivating a wholesome pop star image only for Taylor Swift and Sophie turner to blow it up by going to dinner LMAOOO’, an X user posted.

‘I hope #sophieturner wins a million awards for that tv series she was shooting while the father of her kids plotted her downfall as a wife & mother. She spent 3 years pregnant giving birth & rearing his kids while he was on tour, as the 1000 posts on his instagram prove,’ posted Abigail Jane Emory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON