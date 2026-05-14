Finn Little from Dutton Ranch spills beans on set life, Yellowstone maker Taylor Sheridan's role in spinoff

Finn Little returns as Carter in the Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch. He opened up about his life on set, Taylor Sheridan's influence on the Yellowstone universe. The 19‑year‑old actor described a tight‑knit cast, long days on the ranch, and a clear sense that everyone is protecting the Dutton legacy.

What Finn Little says about life on set

Finn Little returns as Carter on Dutton Ranch.(Instagram/finn_little_official)

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In an interview with Woman’s World, Little said filming felt “like coming home” after growing up on the sets of Yellowstone. He added, “It’s wild to be back with people who helped raise me on screen.”

Little described long days at Chief Joseph Ranch that mixed real ranch work with dramatic scenes, saying, “We’re riding horses, doing real ranch stuff, then we cut and talk about the scene. It’s exhausting and amazing.” He also talked about his relationship with co‑stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in the interview saying, “They treat me like family; they’re protective and they give me space to explore Carter as a grown man.”

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{{^usCountry}} Fans who saw the show’s first images praised his older, tougher look on social media. One fan comment shared under the Dutton Ranch Instagram first‑look post read, “Carter looks like a real Dutton now.” How Taylor Sheridan is involved in Dutton Ranch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans who saw the show’s first images praised his older, tougher look on social media. One fan comment shared under the Dutton Ranch Instagram first‑look post read, “Carter looks like a real Dutton now.” How Taylor Sheridan is involved in Dutton Ranch {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Little confirmed to Woman’s World that Taylor Sheridan remains a guiding force for the Yellowstone universe, even when others handle day‑to‑day scripts. He said, “Taylor’s fingerprints are everywhere. He sets the tone, the moral code, the world we live in.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Little confirmed to Woman’s World that Taylor Sheridan remains a guiding force for the Yellowstone universe, even when others handle day‑to‑day scripts. He said, “Taylor’s fingerprints are everywhere. He sets the tone, the moral code, the world we live in.” {{/usCountry}}

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Little added that Sheridan gives notes and shapes key moments while letting the new showrunner handle most scripts. The actor explained, “He’s protective of the Dutton story, he wants it to feel honest and brutal when it needs to be.” In the same interview, Little acknowledged that showrunner Chad Feehan and directors handle the episode writing, but stressed that Sheridan’s worldbuilding “keeps the spine” of the series intact.

Little also hinted at Carter’s arc without spoiling plot points, “You’ll see him try to step up for the ranch and for family, and that struggle is what makes him interesting.” Fans reacted on Reddit and Instagram, with one popular thread on r/Yellowstone praising Little’s growth and another Instagram comment under the Paramount+ post writing, “Can’t wait to see what Carter does - Finn killed it.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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