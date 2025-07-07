From Clayface to Supergirl: 6 exciting DCU movies coming soon

A new day has dawned for the DC Universe. Under the leadership of DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, the first chapter of an all-new, bold cinematic slate, titled Gods and Monsters, is officially in motion. Director James Gunn poses at a photo call for the film Superman in Culver City, California, U.S., June 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

Superman leads the new cinematic universe

At the heart of this reboot is Superman, which is set to soar into theatres on July 11, 2025, as the first live-action film of the revamped DC Universe, reported People. David Corenswet will appear as the Man of Steel, joined by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The action-packed film will also feature DC favorites like Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific and Metamorpho.

Supergirl and Clayface step into the spotlight

After the David Corenswet-starrer, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be hitting the silver screen on June 26, 2026, starring House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El. Gunn, speaking about the film, said the origin for Supergirl will be more complex compared to her cousin.

Reportedly, Jason Momoa will be joining the cast as space bounty hunter Lobo; Eve Ridley and Matthias Schoenaerts will also be joining the cast.

Yet another intriguing addition to the DCU, Clayface, will debut the same year on September 11. Starring Tom Rhys Harries as the shape-shifting Gotham villain, a washed-up actor who mutates himself in a desperate bid for relevance, the film will offer a darker, character-driven take on DC’s rogues. The 2026 release is being directed by filmmaker James Watkins.

Bat Family and heroic team-ups ahead

Alongside the new Superman, the DCU will be introducing a new Batman in The Brave and the Bold. The new superhero won’t be related to Robert Pattinson or Ben Affleck’s iterations. His lethal son, Damian Wayne, will join him as Robin, said the People report.

Based on Grant Morrison’s beloved comics, this marks the first time Damian appears in live-action.

As per People, Peter Safran hinted at appearances from more members of the extended Bat Family; he said they had been left out of the big screen for far too long.

Dynamic Duo is also in the works. This animated/CGI hybrid feature film focuses on Dick Grayson (Nightwing) and Jason Todd (Red Hood). The film is scheduled to release on June 30, 2028, and explores the evolving brotherhood between the two former Robins.

Lastly, The Authority is a superhero team that reportedly features morally complex characters. Development of the film is in its nascent stages, but one of its members, Engineer (played by Maria Gabriela de Faria), will be appearing in the new Superman movie as one of Lex Luthor’s henchmen.

FAQs



What is “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters” in the DC Universe?

It’s the first phase of DC Studios’ rebooted cinematic and TV universe, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, unifying live-action, animation, and gaming.

Is Robert Pattinson returning as Batman in this universe?

No. A new actor will portray Batman in The Brave and the Bold, set within the DCU continuity. Pattinson’s Batman will remain in separate standalone films.

When does the new Superman movie release?

Superman, starring David Corenswet, releases in theatres on July 11, 2025.

Are Superman and Supergirl related in this version?

Yes. Supergirl is Superman’s cousin, but her backstory will highlight a darker, more traumatic upbringing.

Will all these DC films connect?

Yes, the new DCU is designed with interconnected storytelling, though each film will still focus on its own narrative arc.