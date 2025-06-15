From Kim Soo Hyun to Lee Jung Jae: List of top-paid Korean actors of 2025 revealed

Whether it’s the explosive success of Squid Game or the slow-burn romance of Queen of Tears, K-dramas have carved out a massive global following. But while we binge these stories, the stars behind them are quietly making history with their earnings. According to Zee News, here’s a detailed look at eight of Korea’s top-paid actors and actresses in 2025, along with what they earn per episode. Stars like Kim Soo-Hyun and Hyun Bin also command impressive fees while Lee Jung Jae earns the highest income.(@soohyun_k216/Instagram)

Top highest-paid Korean actors of 2025

Lee Jung Jae

The Squid Game star is reportedly the highest-paid Korean actor, according to Forbes, earning $1 million per episode for Seasons 2 and 3. That paycheck not only makes him the face of dystopian drama, it also places him at the top of South Korea’s earnings chart.

Kim Soo-Hyun

His popularity soars with each project—and so does his bank balance. Tatler Asia cited his per-episode fee for One Ordinary Day at $423,000, while The Korea Times pegged his Queen of Tears deal at $3.7 million for 16 episodes—roughly $231,250 per episode.

Hyun Bin

A fan favorite since Crash Landing on You, Hyun Bin continues to command huge fees. Siasat.com reports his earnings at around $167,000 per episode, while Times of India states his total net worth stands at $21 million.

Lee Min Ho

From Boys Over Flowers to The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min Ho’s appeal is universal. Siasat.com reports he earns $167,000 per episode, and GQ India says his net worth is $26 million.

Lee Young Ae

Known for Dae Jang Geum and Lady Vengeance, she remains a respected figure in Korean entertainment. Her reported fee is ₩100M per episode, which is approximately $90,700.

Jun Ji Hyun

The queen of My Sassy Girl and My Love from the Star, Jun Ji Hyun, reportedly earns ₩110M per episode, which converts to $99,900 USD. Siasat.com also lists her fee at around $83,500 per episode.

Song Joong Ki

With Reborn Rich, he reportedly charged ₩300 million per episode. According to Bollywood Life, his net worth reached $40.3 million, thanks to blockbuster dramas like Vincenzo and his strategic role choices.

Song Hye Kyo

From Autumn in My Heart to The Glory, her repertoire is as powerful as her pay. She earns ₩60M per episode, which is about $54,400.

