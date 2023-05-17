From Scorsese's crime to Anderson's whimsical world: Unveiling the must-see films at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

The 76th Cannes Film Festival promises to be a spectacular and intricate showcase of top-tier talent in the world of cinema. With an impressive lineup of critically acclaimed filmmakers, there is no shortage of highly anticipated titles that will undoubtedly captivate audiences.

Asteroid City-Directed by Wes Anderson. (Image Credit: YouTube/Wes Anderson)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the forefront of everyone's list is celebrity director Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," a gripping Western crime drama based on a true story of murder and injustice in 1920s Oklahoma.

Equally buzzworthy is "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which marks the veteran actor Harrison Ford's final adventure as the iconic leather whipped-archaeologist in James Mangold's conclusion to the beloved action-adventure-mystery franchise.

While it's impossible to include all the noteworthy films in a list of just ten, there are several notable works that should receive an honourable mention.

Ken Loach presents "The Old Oak," a compelling story about the tensions arising from the arrival of Syrian refugees in a struggling mining community. Wim Wenders delivers a poignant Japanese-language drama titled "Perfect Days," exploring the discovery of beauty in everyday life. Marco Bellocchio presents "Kidnapped," a fictionalized account of a 19th-century religious conflict turned political. Takeshi Kitano's "Kubi" takes us back to late 16th century Kyoto with a thrilling samurai saga centered around an assassination attempt. Michel Gondry returns after eight years with "The Book of Solutions," a comedy starring Pierre Niney that delves into the creative process. Catherine Breillat explores an intergenerational romance in her erotic thriller "Last Summer." Esteemed Spanish director Victor Erice makes a triumphant comeback with "Close Your Eyes," reuniting with Ana Torrent, the star of his renowned classic "The Spirit of the Beehive."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, Pedro Almodóvar's "Strange Way of Life" is generating significant buzz despite its short runtime. This queer Western features Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal as outlaws-cowboys whose reunion after 25 years sparks fresh emotions and revelations.

Asteroid City-Directed by Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson brings his signature idiosyncratic style direction to "Asteroid City," a captivating saga set in a fictional American desert town in the mid-1950s.

With a remarkable cast, including familiar Anderson regulars and notable newcomers like Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Hong Chau, and Margot Robbie, the film revolves around a scholarly junior stargazer convention that brings together students and parents from across the country.

Shot in Spain, this whimsical creation promises to transport audiences to the unique and enchanting world of Anderson.

The Breaking Ice-Directed by Anthony Chen

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The spectacular Singaporean director, Anthony Chen, known for his achingly tender drama "Ilo Ilo," returns with "The Breaking Ice" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

After debuting his first English-language feature, "Drift," at Sundance, Chen takes us on a journey in the wintry landscape of China for his second premiere of 2023. The film explores the blossoming relationships of three individuals in their 20s, delving into themes of love, growth, and self-discovery.

La Chimera-Directed by Alice Rohrwacher

Alice Rohrwacher, the eminent Italian filmmaker, presents "La Chimera," a thought-provoking piece that reflects our connection with the afterlife.

Set in the backdrop of tomb robbers illegally trafficking ancient finds, the film weaves together a tale of a band of characters. Starring Josh O'Connor, Isabella Rossellini, and Alba Rohrwacher (the director's sister and frequent collaborator), "La Chimera" promises a captivating exploration of life, death, and the human condition.

Fallen Leaves-Directed by Aki Kaurismaki

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The master of Finnish deadpan humor, Aki Kaurismaki, returns after a six-year hiatus with "Fallen Leaves."

This tragicomedy title follows the journey of two lonely souls who meet one fateful night in Helsinki, embarking on a quest for love despite the challenges they encounter. Building upon his renowned working-class trilogy, Kaurismaki's melancholic romance captures the essence of human connection and resilience.

Firebrand-Directed by Karim Ainouz

Karim Aïnouz, the Brazilian director known for his highly imaginative storytelling, presents "Firebrand."

Departing from his previous works, Aïnouz delves into historical drama, bringing to life the captivating story of Catherine Parr, the sixth and final wife of Henry VIII, portrayed by Alicia Vikander. With Jude Law playing the role of Henry VIII, this film promises to immerse audiences in a rich and visually stunning narrative that explores power, love, and the complexities of history.

May December-Directed by Todd Haynes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The visionary American filmmaker-scriptwriter Todd Haynes inspired by classic Hollywood melodramas, returns with "May December." Reuniting with frequent collaborator Julianne Moore, Haynes tells the story of a woman whose romance and marriage to a much younger man became tabloid fodder two decades earlier.

As Natalie Portman joins the cast as an actress researching their past, the boundaries between personal and professional lives blur, leading to a compelling exploration of love, identity, and the effects of fame.

Monster-Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

Hirokazu Kore-eda, presents "Monster," his first homeland feature since the Palme d'Or-winning "Shoplifters." Reuniting with Sakura Ando, one of the stars of his previous film, Kore-eda explores a Rashomon-esque tale of a mother confronting her son's teacher over disturbing allegations. This thought-provoking drama delves into themes of truth, perception, and the complexities of human relationships.

The New Boy-Directed by Warwick Thronton

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Warwick Thornton, the Indigenous Australian director, returns to the spotlight with "The New Boy." Set in the 1940s, the film follows the life of a 9-year-old Aboriginal orphan boy whose presence disrupts the delicate balance of a remote monastery. With Cate Blanchett in the role of an unorthodox nun running the monastery, Thornton's film.

Occupied City-Directed by Steve McQueen

Steve McQueen, the versatile British director known for his remarkable series "Small Axe," which spanned decades and explored London's West Indian community, takes a shift into documentary filmmaking with "Occupied City."

This groundbreaking project delves into Amsterdam during its Nazi occupation in World War II. Spanning a sprawling four hours, the film presents a unique perspective on historical nonfiction, intertwining the past with the present-day Dutch capital. With echoes of the Covid lockdown, "Occupied City" promises to challenge conventions and offer a thought-provoking exploration of the city's wartime experience.

The Zone of Interest- Directed by Jonathan Glazer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jonathan Glazer, the British director renowned for his distinct style and tone in films like "Sexy Beast," "Birth," and "Under the Skin," continues to establish himself as a boldly original voice in cinema.

Glazer's latest venture, "The Zone of Interest," stars Sandra Hüller, known for her breakout performance in "Toni Erdmann." Loosely adapted from Martin Amis' novel of the same name, the film is set and shot in Auschwitz. It delves into the lives of a Nazi commandant and his wife as they strive to create an idyllic existence for their family, longing for a house and garden outside the camp's walls. With Glazer's artistic vision, "The Zone of Interest" promises to deliver a captivating and evocative exploration of human experiences within a harrowing historical context.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}