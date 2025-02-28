Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's final picture resurfaces after death; here's when and where the couple was last spotted

The pictures in which actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were seen last, has emerged on social media platforms. As per New York Post, the duo was last seen together on March 28, 2024. Reportedly, it was the first time they were seen together publicly in over two decades. (Also Read | Police issue first statement on Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's 'suspicious' deaths, say ‘no external trauma’ on bodies) Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead on February 26.(AP)

Gene Hackman, Betsy were seen together for last time in 2024

Reportedly, Gene and Betsy Arakawa stepped out for dinner almost a year ago. They were spotted at the Pappadeaux’s Seafood Kitchen in New Mexico. In recent years, as per the news agency AP, he was far less visible, though even the most mundane outings caught the attention of the press.

Gene made rare public appearances

There were reports about the actor attending a show at a performing arts centre in 2018, as well as pumping gas, doing yard work and getting a chicken sandwich at Wendy's in 2023. Aside from appearances at awards shows, he was rarely seen in the Hollywood social circuit and retired from acting about 20 years ago.

All about Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's death

The couple was found dead, along with their dog, on Wednesday at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. As per PA Media, they suffered “no external trauma”, preliminary findings from a medical investigation found. The police has said there were no apparent signs of foul play.

A statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said, “In the early hours of Thursday, February 27, 2025, Hackman and Arakawa were transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator. An autopsy was performed. Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual.”

The official results of the post-mortem examinations and toxicology reports are pending, and the manner and cause of death have not yet been determined, according to the Sheriff’s Office. New Mexico Gas Company tested gas lines in and around the home after the bodies were discovered, according to a search warrant, and while no signs of problems were found, a detective noted that people exposed to gas leaks or carbon monoxide may not show signs of poisoning.

More about Gene and Betsy

Gene and Betsy were apparently dead for some time before a maintenance worker discovered their bodies at the couple's home, AP reported, citing investigators. While Gene (95) was in an entryway, his 63-year-old wife, Betsy, was lying on her right side in the bathroom. A space heater was next to her head, and she may have fallen when she abruptly dropped to the floor.

According to the search warrant affidavit, a maintenance worker reported that the home’s front door was open when he arrived to do routine work Wednesday, and he called police after finding the bodies.

Gene was among the most accomplished actors of his generation, appearing as villains, heroes and antiheroes in dozens of dramas, comedies and action films from the 1960s until his retirement in the early 2000s. He had three children from a previous marriage. He and Betsy had no children together but were known for having German shepherds.

