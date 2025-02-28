Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Send someone quick, they are not moving’: Emotional 911 call made from Gene Hackman's home released

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Feb 28, 2025 05:15 AM IST

A maintenance worker who found the bodies of Gene Hackman and his wife placed a 911 call, the audio of which has been released. 

Gene Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead at their New Mexico home. A maintenance worker who found their bodies placed a 911 call, the audio of which has been released.

Santa Fe County Sheriff deputies arrive at the Santa Fe Summit gated community where actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa passed away were earlier found dead, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)(AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)
Santa Fe County Sheriff deputies arrive at the Santa Fe Summit gated community where actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa passed away were earlier found dead, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)(AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

Details of the 911 Call -

In the audio recording, obtained by TMZ, the distressed worker urgently pleads with the dispatcher to send first responders to the couple’s $3.3 million Santa Fe residence.

He stammers, “I found two or one deceased person[s] inside a house" before begging, “Please send somebody really quick.” The unidentified caller, audibly sobbing, adds “[It’s] a female and a male probably. I don’t know, sir. Just send somebody up here really quick.”

The man says he wasn’t at the home with them and has “no idea” if they were “awake” or “breathing.”

“[The house] is closed. It’s locked. I can’t go in,” he says, adding, “But I see that she is lying down on the floor from the window.”

Noting no signs of movement, he says, "No, dude, they’re not moving! Just send somebody out here really quick!”

Autopsy performed -

A search warrant described the couple's deaths as “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation," NBC News reported.

As the investigation into their cause of death continues, police confirmed that autopsies have been conducted on Hackman and Arakawa.

“In the early hours of Thursday, February 27, 2025, Hackman and Arakawa were transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator,” police said in a statement, Express UK reported.

“An autopsy was performed. Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual. Carbon monoxide and toxicology tests were requested for both individuals.”

Police added, "The manner and cause of death has not been determined. The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending. This remains an open investigation."

The autopsy results could take approximately four to six weeks.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On