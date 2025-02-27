Gene Hackman's family suspects carbon monoxide gas leak as reason of deaths: Report

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday. Officials have not disclosed the reasons for their deaths but said that “an investigation was ongoing.” (FILES) Italian actress Monica Bellucci (R), US actors Thomas Jane (L) and Gene Hackman (C) pose during the photocall of British director Stephen Hopkins movie "Under Suspicion", in Cannes on May 11, 2000.(AFP)

Family members of the actor have told news outlet TMZ that they suspect the deaths were due to carbon monoxide gas poisoning.

The 95-year-old actor's daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, believes that her father might have died after inhaling toxic carbon monoxide fumes. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the officials are investigating the cause and had not ruled out such a possibility. But, Elizabeth maintained that the law enforcement officials did not find signs of foul play.

Gene Hackman's New Mexico home is built according to modern standards. But it is not immediately clear if the structure has faced issues with gas leaks in the past, the report noted.

The county official also said that the fire department personnel made sure that her deputies were safe from potential toxic fumes while searching Hackman's home after their bodies were found.

Santa Fe County deputies remain outside the house belonging to actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were earlier found dead, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.(AP)

Social media speculates ‘poisoning’

Reacting to Gene Hackman's death, social media users speculated that carbon monoxide poisoning could be the cause.

