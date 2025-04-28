Geraldine Viswanathan reacts to theories of her playing Songbird in Thunderbolts, being called 'internet's LOML'

Australian actor Geraldine Viswanathan is in the big leagues. The young actor, best known for her roles in Blockers and Bad Education, is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the upcoming superhero film, Thunderbolts. Before the film's release, Geraldine speaks with HT about her role and the internet's newfound interest in her. Geraldine Viswanathan makes her MCU debut in Thunderbolts.

Geraldine Viswanathan on her role in Thunderbolts

The film's official promotional material has called Geraldine's character 'Mel', who is supposedly an assistant to Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. However, many internet sleuths are convinced that Mel is actually Melissa Joan Gold, a Marvel superhero who also goes by the name Songbird. When asked, Geraldine responds rather politically correctly. "There is not much I can say. But, I think it's cool people are talking about Mel's future. It's exciting," she says.

On being internet's new muse

Thunderbolts' European premiere took place in London earlier this week, and even as the top-billed stars of the film walked the red carpet, the internet believes Geraldine stole the show. The actor appeared on the red carpet in a sequined black gown and has won lots of new fans for it, with many calling her the new 'LOML' (internet slang for love of my life). "I had no idea," gasps Geraldine as we read out some of the tweets to her, before turning red. "This is flattering. I am actually blushing over that," the actor manages to say.

Geraldine Viswanathan stole the show at a screening of Thunderbolts on April 22, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Julia Louis Dreyfus' appreciation for Geraldine

As she fights for words, her co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has a message for all of Geraldine's new fans: "To all Geraldine fans, she is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. She is certainly the love of my life!"

Thunderbolts is the MCU's first antihero/villain-led film as it focuses on a team of misfits trying to stop a greater threat. Directed by Jake Schreier, the film also stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, and Hannah John-Kamen. It is set to release in India on May 1 and globally on May 2.