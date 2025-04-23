'Oscar for Pugh!': MCU stans paint a pretty impressive picture in Thunderbolts early X reviews

We love a good hero versus villain pow-wow, but in 2025, it's clearly all about honouring anti-heroes. And that's the nerve Marvel's Thunderbolts has seemingly struck with MCU loyalists. The frontrunners are made of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov or the Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker and Geraldine Vishwanathan as Mel. The trailer? An absolute riot. What really seems to have struck a chord with those who have caught the film so far, is the sense of feeling like a reject, and not really belonging per se — but then finding your clan and moving towards a mission that means something to each member of this troupe. Thunderbolts early X reviews paint a very impressive picture for MCU(Photo: Instagram/florencepugh)

The general tone of the X reviews is captured by some of these very excited reactions: "STREETS SAYING THUNDERBOLTS* THE BEST MARVEL MOVIE IN YEARS OHH WE ARE SO BACK", "haven’t seen a single negative thunderbolts* review so far", "I really dug #Thunderbolts! It’s overtly about depression, loneliness & purpose. The whole point is they're reject characters", "Still thinking about Thunderbolts. With the guardians trilogy over this lowkey filled the void that was left. A great story about real struggles and feelings we all go through. I need to see it again", "#Thunderbolts is one of the best mcu films by a landslide. Brilliant story and character moments. This is made with love", "Bring your tissues but its not a sad movie", and "#Thunderbolts is an absolute blast from start to finish. Jake Schreier gives the best direction found in an MCU movie", to quote a few.

And should we give you a spoiler? X reviews also make recurring mention of a Green Arrow cameo as well!

MCU's Thunderbolts, directed by Jake Schreier, is set for a May Day release in India.