GTA 6 trailer releases with a bang, fans 'can't believe it's happening'; check release date, new character, and more

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is here! After a prolonged wait and consistent delays from the makers' end, Rockstar Games has finally released the trailer for their upcoming game with a 'love and crime' theme. In an unexpected turn, the trailer got leaked ahead of schedule, leading the developers to release it 15 hours earlier than planned. Nevertheless, the trailer has gone viral on social media, sparking fan reactions and anticipation for more details, release dates, new characters, and so on.

GTA 6 first trailer is making fans go wild with new character arcs

GTA 6 trailer stills(Rockstar games)

For Grand Theft Auto fans, Tuesday's hours offered a dopamine high and a visual feast. Set in the Miami-inspired Vice City, Grand Theft Auto 6 chronicles the story of a romantic and violent relationship between Lucia, the game's first female protagonist, and a lone male lead. Alongside the trailer, Rockstar Games made a special statement on social media. The developers wrote, "Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing.”

GTA 6 release date

Fans will have to wait patiently as the trailer suggests a 2025 release. The first female protagonist, Lucia, appears in the GTA 6 trailer starting her journey from prison. Later scenes in Vice City have Lucia and her lover pulling off heists much like Bonnie and Clyde’s style. The upcoming is the sequel to the popular GTA V from 2013, the second-best-selling video game after Minecraft.

According to Rockstar Games, the game will launch in 2025 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement. A fan wrote “Me trying not to die before gta 6 drops” while others said “GTA6 trailer crosses 30M views on YouTube in 4 hours”, “me in GTA 6 blasting BLACKPINK on the radio”, “The internet to rockstar games after leaking the gta 6 trailer and then asking for gta 7”, “I won't be surprised if Eminem doesn't drop before the release of GTA 6 in 2025”.

In a statement Rockstar games said "Grand Theft Auto VI takes players to the state of Leonida, featuring the vibrant streets of Vice City and beyond in the most expansive and immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series to date."

Will GTA 6 release on Netflix?

While there is currently no official confirmation, Rockstar has independently revealed a partnership with Netflix to bring a number of its titles to the gaming section of the streaming platform.