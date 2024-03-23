Gwyneth Paltrow agrees with Cord Jefferson's Oscars speech: ‘You can only make so many good superhero films’

While director Cord Jefferson was accepting his Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay award for American Fiction, he said, “Instead of making one $200 million movie, try making 20 $10 million movies.” Gwyneth Paltrow was asked about the same on First We Feast’s talk show Hot Ones, hosted by Sean Evans, and she said she ‘understands’ where Cord is coming from. (Also Read: Gwyneth Paltrow dismisses the ‘nepo baby’ tag: ‘It’s an ugly moniker') Gwyneth Paltrow says that big budgets don't necessarily make for good films(Getty Images via AFP)

‘It hinders quality’

Gwyneth said that while the industry pumps money into superhero films in the hope that they’re profitable, they just hinder progress in the long run. The web portal quoted her as saying, “People put a lot of money into these things and they want them to be profitable. But if I look at the industry as a whole, this big push into superhero movies…you can only make so many good ones that feel truly original, and yet they’re still always trying to reach as many people as possible, which sometimes hinders quality or specificity or real point of view.”

‘More diversity, less stakes’

In the same interview, Gwyneth also agreed that some of the films she has been a part of early in her career in the 90s wouldn’t have been made today. “You get more diversity of art when there is less at stake, and people can express their true voice and make a film the way they want to make it. Those are generally the more resonant ones,” she said, reinstating that ‘good films’ aren’t usually defined by big budgets.

Gwyneth’s work

Gwyneth has starred in numerous big-budget films, including playing the role of Pepper Pots in MCU's Iron Man films, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. She has stayed off radar lately, with her most recent credit being a voice role in the 2022 film She Said. She has since floated the lifestyle company Goop, which takes up most of her time.

