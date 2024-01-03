Gypsy Rose eyes Kim Kardashian for prison reform partnership

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, fresh out of prison, has her sights set on a powerful ally in the realm of prison reform – none other than Kim Kardashian. While they haven't sat down for a chat just yet, Gypsy is eager to glean insights from Kim's experience in the justice system and her impactful work on prison reform. Gypsy Rose Blanchard reaches out to Kim Kardashian on Twitter, expressing interest in collaborating on prison reform.

Gypsy's message from behind the bars:

Back in November, Gypsy reached out to Kim on Twitter from behind bars, expressing gratitude for recommending an HBO documentary about her case. In her tweet, Gypsy floated the idea of teaming up with Kim to bring about tangible change in the justice system.

Gypsy's plan of action:

Now that she's out, Gypsy still sees Kim as a potential partner in her mission. She believes that Kim's expertise can help her navigate the social media landscape and amplify her advocacy for prison reform.

No response from Kim:

Despite the shoutout on social media, there's been no direct communication between Gypsy and Kim post-Gypsy's release. However, the door is wide open for a future collaboration.

Kim's influence on Gypsy Rose Blanchard:

Kim Kardashian, known for her involvement in prison reform, initially put the wheels in motion a few years ago. She spotlighted Gypsy's story in her list of recommended true crime documentaries, showcasing her interest in Gypsy's case.

Gypsy's focus on prison reform:

Amidst accusations of seeking attention, sources close to Gypsy insist that her commitment to using her platform for prison reform is genuine. As she begins her new life after prison, this cause remains a top priority for her.

New docuseries by Gypsy Rose Blanchard:

In the midst of these developments, Gypsy's new docuseries, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," is gearing up for a three-night event airing on Lifetime from January 5-7 at 8 PM ET.