Hallmark’s The Chicken Sisters returns with Wendie Malick and Lea Thompson as 'weird besties'

Wendie Malick and Lea Thompson spent most of The Chicken Sisters’ first season circling each other like rival hens. Now, the two Hallmark veterans are playing something even stranger than enemies - roommates. “We really are The Odd Couple. We were at odds for 40 years, and now, suddenly, we’re roommates. We have something to teach each other,” Malick, 74, told People, name-checking the 1968 film (and Neil Simon’s play before it). The Chicken Sisters' timeline jumps forward a few months from the reality-show chicken war of season 1.(X/@hallmarkchannel)

Her character, Gus, hit a rough patch at the end of season 1 - living with M.S., wrestling with a hoarding problem, and accidentally burning down her own house. “Sometimes you have to hit bottom before you realize you need help,” Malick said.

Chicken Sisters Season 2: What happens to the characters?

Season 1 barely gave the women a handful of scenes together-though fans still talk about that over-the-top mud fight. Season 2 changes that.

“It was really fun,” Thompson, 64, said. “They’re like weird besties that live together. It is so rare to see stories about women being friends - especially older women - and really needing each other,” she added. She points to research showing those friendships boost both mental and physical health.

Malick loves the pairing, too. “They get each other,” she said simply.

The timeline jumps forward a few months from the reality-show chicken war of season 1. This time, romance is in the mix. Thompson’s Nancy starts letting go of her ’50s housewife mindset. Malick’s Gus gets a love interest, too. “He is a good kisser,” she teased.

New looks, new chapters

Gus isn’t just getting a man - she is getting a makeover. Gone is the signature long, gray braid. “They decided she needs a new look this year… so I have a sort of gray bob now,” Malick said.

For her, it is all part of Gus’s arc. “She’s starting a new chapter in her life and getting braver about trying new things,” she said.

The Chicken Sisters season 2 premieres Sunday, Aug. 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel, with streaming the next day on Hallmark+.

