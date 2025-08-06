Trailer Park Boys Season 13 filming wraps: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch and more

The boys from Sunnyvale are officially coming back. Per a Deadline report, filming has wrapped on Season 13 of Trailer Park Boys in Nova Scotia, marking the show’s return after more than six years off the air. The original trio - Robb Wells (Ricky), John Paul Tremblay (Julian), and Mike Smith (Bubbles) - are all locked in. Trailer Park Boys season 13 returns after six years.(Instagram/trailerparkboysofficial)

Fans had suspected a revival was in the works after Smith teased it on social media earlier this year. As a brand-new season has finally been confirmed, the trio expressed their feelings about the upcoming instalment. “Feels like it’s been a while,” Bubbles said. Ricky added, “Is this a f***** dream?” while Julian declared, “We need to celebrate this sh**!”

Trailer Park Boys Season 13 release date

Trailer Park Boys originally launched in 2001, created by Barry Dunn, Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay, and Mike Clattenburg. It ran seven seasons on Canadian network Showcase before wrapping in 2008 with a holiday special.

Tremblay and Smith shaped the show's later chapters. They bought the rights in 2013 and launched SwearNet, which led to five more Netflix seasons, two miniseries, animated spin-offs, and multiple feature-length films.

Season 13 includes 10 new episodes and will premiere exclusively on TPB+, a revamped version of the team’s SwearNet streaming platform. The relaunch comes just in time for the franchise’s 25th anniversary in April 2026, according to Deadline.

Trailer Park Boys Season 13 cast and crew rundown

Alongside the main trio, returning cast members include Patrick Roach, Cory Bowles, Jacob Rolfe, Jeanna Harrison, Sarah Dunsworth-Nickerson, Sam Tarasco, and others. New faces joining this season include Deborah Grover, Jordan Prentice, Uppekha Jain, and Courtney Gilmour.

Ron Murphy directs the new season. Gary Howsam and Jonathan A. Walker serve as executive producers. Tremblay, Smith, and Wells remain at the writing and production helm, with Aaron Horton producing.

The show is produced in association with Blink49 Studios and backed by Canadian production funding bodies, including the Canada Media Fund and Nova Scotia’s content incentives. Rollercoaster Entertainment is handling international distribution.

FAQs:

Will there be a Trailer Park Boys season 13?

Yes - filming for Season 13 is officially complete.

Where can I watch Trailer Park Boys season 13?

The new season will stream exclusively on TPB+, the rebranded version of the original SwearNet platform.

Why did Lucy quit Trailer Park Boys?

Lucy DeCoutere left the show in 2016 following allegations against creator Mike Clattenburg, though she hasn’t spoken publicly about returning.

Where is Trailer Park Boys season 13 being filmed?

Season 13 was shot in Nova Scotia, where the series has always been based.