Harish Patel of Gunda fame confirms role in Marvel's Eternals: 'The makers haven’t even announced my name'

After a few social media users spotted Harish Patel in the first look of Eternals, the Bollywood actor has confirmed he is indeed a part of the Marvel movie.

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios released a video titled Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies. The video looked back at the Marvel movies that have released to date and revealed their plans for MCU phase 4. In the video, a first look was offered at upcoming film Eternals and few fans noticed Harish standing beside Kumail Nanjiani.





Speaking with indianexpress.com, Harish has confirmed that he's part of the movie but hasn't revealed the details about his role. "Yes, the man you saw in the teaser is me," he said. "I can just confirm that I am doing Eternals but cannot speak about it right now. The makers haven’t even announced my name, and I will wait for them to do that," he added.

Harish made his acting debut with Shyam Benegal’s Mandi and has appeared in numerous movies. This includes Mr. India, Mohra, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, and Gunda, among others.

Eternals marks the Marvel debut of several Hollywood actors including Angelina Jolie, Kumail, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee.

The description shared by Marvel.com reads, "Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient beings who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants." Eternals is helmed by Chloé Zhao, who recently won an Oscar for Nomadland.

Also Read: House of the Dragon first photos: Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith debut as Targaryens in Game Of Thrones prequel

Eternals is set to release on November 5 in the US. Marvel Studios has also confirmed the release dates of other projects including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON