IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Harish Patel of Gunda fame confirms role in Marvel's Eternals: 'The makers haven’t even announced my name'
Bollywood actor Harish Patel has confirmed he is part of Eternals.
Bollywood actor Harish Patel has confirmed he is part of Eternals.
hollywood

Harish Patel of Gunda fame confirms role in Marvel's Eternals: 'The makers haven’t even announced my name'

  • Bollywood actor Harish Patel has confirmed that it was indeed him in the first look video for Eternals. The actor hasn't shared the details of his role.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 07:11 AM IST

After a few social media users spotted Harish Patel in the first look of Eternals, the Bollywood actor has confirmed he is indeed a part of the Marvel movie.

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios released a video titled Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies. The video looked back at the Marvel movies that have released to date and revealed their plans for MCU phase 4. In the video, a first look was offered at upcoming film Eternals and few fans noticed Harish standing beside Kumail Nanjiani.


Speaking with indianexpress.com, Harish has confirmed that he's part of the movie but hasn't revealed the details about his role. "Yes, the man you saw in the teaser is me," he said. "I can just confirm that I am doing Eternals but cannot speak about it right now. The makers haven’t even announced my name, and I will wait for them to do that," he added.

Harish made his acting debut with Shyam Benegal’s Mandi and has appeared in numerous movies. This includes Mr. India, Mohra, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, and Gunda, among others.

Eternals marks the Marvel debut of several Hollywood actors including Angelina Jolie, Kumail, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee.

The description shared by Marvel.com reads, "Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient beings who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants." Eternals is helmed by Chloé Zhao, who recently won an Oscar for Nomadland.

Also Read: House of the Dragon first photos: Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith debut as Targaryens in Game Of Thrones prequel

Eternals is set to release on November 5 in the US. Marvel Studios has also confirmed the release dates of other projects including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
eternals marvel studios

Related Stories

Angelina Jolie as Thena in Marvel Studios' Eternals.
Angelina Jolie as Thena in Marvel Studios' Eternals.
hollywood

Marvel Studios drops Eternals first look in MCU phase 4 video; watch here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 07:53 PM IST
  • Marvel Studios has shared a new video teasing the Marvel Cinematic Universe phase 4. The clip features the first look of Eternals, the title of Black Panther 2 and more.
READ FULL STORY
The cast of Marvel’s Eternals at San Diego Comic Con.
The cast of Marvel’s Eternals at San Diego Comic Con.
hollywood

Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Bollywood star in Marvel’s Eternals, calls it the most ‘exciting, fun, epic’ project he’s ever done

Hindustan Times | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2020 03:48 PM IST
Actor Kumail Nanjiani has called Marvel’s Eternals the ‘most exciting, fun, epic, thrilling, hilarious & moving project’ that he has ever been a part of. He plays a Bollywood star/superhero in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP