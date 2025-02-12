Harrison Ford planning to bid farewell to Hollywood for good: ‘I have things in my life outside of movies’

Harrison Ford is preparing to step away from Hollywood, but he has one last role on the horizon. The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (Indiana Jones et le cadran de la destinee) Out of Competition - Cannes, France, May 19, 2023. Cast member Harrison Ford holds his Honorary Palme d'Or Award. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)

The 82-year-old Hollywood veteran is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World. He will take on the role of General Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, previously portrayed by William Hurt, who passed away in March 2022. However, The Indiana Jones star has hinted that this may be his final role.

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, Ford admitted that his next plan is to “stop working” entirely. “I want to finish what I'm doing,” he stated.

“I'd like to spend more time flying; like to spend more time with my family at home. I have things in my life outside of movies.”

Harrison Ford reflects on Indy's final journey

His latest Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, struggled at the box office, earning just $60 million during its opening weekend in 2022. “Harrison is used to seeing Indy celebrated as one of cinema's greatest heroes. Experiencing this level of rejection is embarrassing to him. At 81, he's ready to walk away,” on insider told Radar Online in 2023.

While addressing last Indy's journey, Ford said, “I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell. When [Indy] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigour, to see what happened.”“I’m still happy I made that movie.”

The actor faced similar criticism when he reprised his role as Han Solo in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Even Ford’s more recent projects have encountered setbacks.

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the Yellowstone franchise, has decided to end the Yellowstone spin-off 1923, which stars Ford as Jacob Dutton.

“Taylor feels like he told the story he wanted to tell and is done with it. He's sticking to his guns even though he got a lot of pressure to continue, since 1923 is a big moneymaker," a source told Knewz.com.