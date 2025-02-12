Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Harrison Ford planning to bid farewell to Hollywood for good: ‘I have things in my life outside of movies’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 12, 2025 07:43 AM IST

Harrison Ford actor plans to retire, expressing a desire to focus on family and personal interests after struggling box office returns for his recent films.

Harrison Ford is preparing to step away from Hollywood, but he has one last role on the horizon.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (Indiana Jones et le cadran de la destinee) Out of Competition - Cannes, France, May 19, 2023. Cast member Harrison Ford holds his Honorary Palme d'Or Award. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (Indiana Jones et le cadran de la destinee) Out of Competition - Cannes, France, May 19, 2023. Cast member Harrison Ford holds his Honorary Palme d'Or Award. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)

The 82-year-old Hollywood veteran is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World. He will take on the role of General Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, previously portrayed by William Hurt, who passed away in March 2022. However, The Indiana Jones star has hinted that this may be his final role.

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, Ford admitted that his next plan is to “stop working” entirely. “I want to finish what I'm doing,” he stated.

“I'd like to spend more time flying; like to spend more time with my family at home. I have things in my life outside of movies.”

ALSO READ| Harrison Ford's typical reply on Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny's failure at the box office: ‘S**t happens’

Harrison Ford reflects on Indy's final journey

His latest Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, struggled at the box office, earning just $60 million during its opening weekend in 2022. “Harrison is used to seeing Indy celebrated as one of cinema's greatest heroes. Experiencing this level of rejection is embarrassing to him. At 81, he's ready to walk away,” on insider told Radar Online in 2023.

While addressing last Indy's journey, Ford said, “I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell. When [Indy] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigour, to see what happened.”“I’m still happy I made that movie.”

The actor faced similar criticism when he reprised his role as Han Solo in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Even Ford’s more recent projects have encountered setbacks.

ALSO READ| Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford star Captain America: Brave New World teaser trailer just dropped: Watch

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the Yellowstone franchise, has decided to end the Yellowstone spin-off 1923, which stars Ford as Jacob Dutton.

“Taylor feels like he told the story he wanted to tell and is done with it. He's sticking to his guns even though he got a lot of pressure to continue, since 1923 is a big moneymaker," a source told Knewz.com.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On