Harrison Ford's typical reply on Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny's failure at the box office: ‘S**t happens’

Hollywood star Harrison Ford has come to terms with the underwhelming performance of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the final chapter in the beloved franchise. Reflecting on the film’s lacklustre reception, the Oscar-nominated actor remained unfazed and replied in his imitable style when asked about its poor performance at the box office. “S**t happens,” he told WSJ in an interview. Dial of Destiny marked a particularly challenging year for Disney, with the company reportedly losing around $143 million on the fifth and final instalment of the Indiana Jones saga.

Harrison, who was instrumental in bringing the character back for one last adventure, admitted he had been eager to explore one more story. “I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell. When [Indy] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigour, to see what happened.”

Despite the film’s struggles, he has no regrets. “I’m still happy I made that movie,” he added.

Released in 2023, Dial of Destiny marked a particularly challenging year for Disney, with the company reportedly losing around $143 million on the fifth and final instalment of the Indiana Jones saga. Directed by James Mangold, the film featured an ensemble cast including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, and John Rhys-Davies. The story saw Indy racing against time to recover a legendary dial with the power to alter history.

With the film intended as his swan song, Ford has made it clear he will not be returning to the role. Speaking to Total Film ahead of the release in 2023, he had confirmed, “This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film.” He also noted he would not be involved in a potential television series currently in development.

Beyond Indiana Jones, Ford has continued to expand his career into new ventures. He recently reprised his role in the second season of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking and is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Thaddeus Ross in Captain America: Brave New World, which is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on February 14.