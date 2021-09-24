Harry Potter star Tom Felton collapses during golf match, taken to hospital

Tom Felton, popular for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, collapsed during a celebrity golf match at Wisconsin's Whistling Straits Golf Course on Thursday. The incident took place a day after his 34th birthday.

The Professional Golfers’ Association of America issued a statement confirming the medical incident and said that the actor was taken to a hospital soon after.

“In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe,” the statement read, as reported by The Independent. “He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

The Independent also reported that Tom was participating in a team event with Teemu Selanne, a former professional ice hockey player. According to the BBC, Tom and Teemu were facing 1980 US Olympic hockey captain Mike Eurzione and Olympic speed skater Dan Jansen in the match.

On his 34th birthday, Tom shared a monochrome picture of himself and thanked everyone for the birthday wishes. He wrote, “33 years done - good lord it’s been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come - thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour - let’s keep a good thing going - to the next 33.”

Tom Felton played the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series. Since the end of the series, Tom has appeared in a number of films and television shows. He appeared in the DC superhero series The Flash, in which he played the role of Julian Albert in season 3. In 2018, he headlined American science fiction drama Origin. The ten-episode series also starred Harry Potter alum Natalia Tena.