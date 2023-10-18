‘Here’s the thing…’: Will Smith gives official statement on estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir

Will Smith has given his official statement about Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir Worthy which got released on October 17.Smith took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a short video titled "OFFICIAL STATEMENT". Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Smith starts the video by saying, "I got something for you here’s the thing … so my opinion.” Just then he sneezes and the video abruptly starts playing footage of waterfall in a dense forest followed by landscapes from a desert and beach.

With the video, Men in Black star has seemingly indicated that he is not concerned about the revelations in Jada's memoir.

Earlier, Jada had revealed that she was estranged from Smith for seven years. In an interview with NBC News special with Hoda Kotb, Jada had shared, “I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be. I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

In her memoir, Jada also talks about her struggles with depression and provides insights about how she spiritually healed herself.

Will Smith and Jada 's marriage and estrangement

Smith and Jada got married in 1997. The pair have two children namely Jaden and Willow.

The pair have separated but there hasn't been a divorce legally.

"There’s no divorce on paper.We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership,” Jada said during a Today show appearance on Monday.

Jada has revealed that Jaden and Willow were aware of the troubles between her and Smith.