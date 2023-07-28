‘Hey, weirdos, do you have…’, Megan Fox reacts to criticism for not supporting friend's Cancer Fund, fans furious

American actress Megan Fox is facing criticism from fans after being accused of "lacking generosity" for not contributing to her friend Brittney Boyce's father's cancer fund. Megan Fox arrives for the launch of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 issue in New York City, U.S., May 18, 2023. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon(REUTERS)

The "Transformers" star took the matter onto her Instagram story, saying, "Hey weirdos, do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe Brit doesn't want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?"

She also said, "She asked me to post the 'GoFundMe' so that people could donate small amounts of money to help reach their goal." Megan explains how Brittney asked her to share the ‘GoFund Me’ page and how it has reached a goal of $60,000 because of her reach on social media.

Megan Fox responded to criticism over GoFund Me post for a friend

A fan mentioned on a Reddit forum, "The highest donation was only $300, which wasn't anonymous, and if I had as much money as her, I'd cover 100% of the friend's medical expenses."

Megan and her fiance, Colson Baker, famously known as Machine Gun Kelly, have been clients of the Nail of LA founder. Brittney took to her 'GoFund Me' page, saying, "I know things are tough right now, but it would really help if you're able to donate or share it."

Brittney mentions that her father picked up the prescription yesterday, and due to insurance not being covered, the bill ran to $1000, which is not enough supply for an entire month.

Megan's fans have also come out to subtly mention that the star could have contributed privately through Zelle or anything similar, but no attempts were made on the same.

The fans on the Reddit forum have also come out to say, “I can't imagine a person being so dense and not being able to contribute even after having the money she does, but who knows?”

