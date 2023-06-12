Megan Fox refutes claims of 'forcing' kids into 'girls clothes'

Megan Fox, known for her fierce and protective nature, is not one to stay silent when it comes to defending her children. The actress found herself in the midst of controversy after politician Robby Starbuck made baseless claims about her parenting choices regarding her three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Starbuck alleged on Twitter that Fox "forced" her children to wear "girls [sic] clothes," prompting a swift response from the actress. US actress Megan Fox arrives for the 2023 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square in New York City on May 18, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Taking to Instagram, Fox addressed Starbuck's comments, referring to him as a "clout chaser" and criticizing his attempt to gain attention by exploiting her child's gender identity for his political campaign. She emphasized the importance of not using children as leverage or social currency and condemned Starbuck for his malevolent and erroneous pretense.

Unafraid to confront her critics, Fox declared that she has faced similar attacks from "insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men" in the past and emerged stronger. With a final warning, she asserted that Starbuck had picked the wrong person to challenge, stating, "You f----d with the wrong witch."

In his original tweet, Starbuck shared a photo of Fox's three sons, claiming to have witnessed them experiencing distress while allegedly being coerced by their mother to wear girls' clothes. However, Green vehemently dismissed these claims as false and condemned Starbuck for attempting to negatively impact the parent-child relationship.

Fox has previously been open about allowing her children to express themselves through their style choices, including Noah, her oldest son, wearing dresses from a young age. She stressed the importance of providing a safe space for her children to explore their individuality and emphasized that their clothing choices do not dictate their sexuality.

While Fox understands that she cannot control others' reactions or the influences her children encounter outside the home, she has taken measures to protect their innocence, limiting their exposure to the internet and maintaining their privacy. However, she acknowledges the inevitable challenges they may face as they grow older.

Fox and Green stand united in their unwavering dedication to their children, ensuring they receive unwavering love and acceptance. Amid the ongoing uproar over Starbuck's unfounded claims, it serves as a poignant reminder of the significance of honoring individuality and granting children the unrestricted ability to genuinely express themselves.