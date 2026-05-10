...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

How many kids does Kevin Hart have? Inside the comedian’s family life ahead of Netflix roast

The Roast of Kevin Hart to stream on Netflix, featuring Host Shane Gillis

May 10, 2026 02:27 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
Advertisement

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is set to become the center of attention as The Roast of Kevin Hart streams live on Netflix on Sunday as part of the Netflix Is a Joke 2026 comedy event.

Kevin Hart attends the final of Netflix's "Funny AF with Kevin Hart" at The United Theater on Broadway on May 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to CNET, the roast will be hosted by Shane Gillis and follows Hart’s widely discussed performance as roastmaster during The Roast of Tom Brady in 2024. While fans expect brutal jokes and celebrity appearances, many are also curious about Hart’s personal life.

How many kids does Kevin Hart have?

Kevin Hart is the father of four children: daughters Heaven and Kaori, and sons Hendrix and Kenzo, according to PEOPLE.

Hart shares his two older children, Heaven and Hendrix, with ex-wife Torrei Hart. Following their divorce in 2011, Hart married Eniko Hart, and the couple later welcomed Kenzo and Kaori.

Over the years, Hart has frequently spoken about fatherhood in interviews and comedy specials, often blending parenting experiences into his stand-up routines.

His son Hendrix Hart, born in 2007, has often appeared in Hart’s stories and stand-up routines. The comedian once described Hendrix as his “best friend” and even chose him as best man during his 2016 wedding ceremony.

Also Read: Kevin Hart calls off India tour after Pahalgam terrorist attack. Here’s what we know

Hart and Eniko welcomed Kenzo Kash Hart in 2017. The comedian has shared several family moments involving Kenzo online, including the child’s enthusiasm for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Their youngest child, Kaori Mai Hart, was born in 2020. Hart has joked in interviews about Kaori picking up some of his habits and comedic personality traits at a young age.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

kevin hart us news netflix us entertainment
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / How many kids does Kevin Hart have? Inside the comedian’s family life ahead of Netflix roast
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.