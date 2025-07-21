From Tristan Thompson to Kevin Hart - Celebs accused of cheating on their pregnant partners

A partner cheating is devastating, but when it happens while the other is pregnant, the betrayal cuts even deeper. Some celebrities have strained their personal lives by cheating on their partners during such a sensitive time. Take a look at some of Hollywood’s most shocking cases where men allegedly cheated on their pregnant partners. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with daughter True

Brock Davies

Reality star Scheana Shay revealed in her memoir My Good Side that her husband, Brock Davies, cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter Summer. Shay revealed the affair happened during the pandemic in San Diego, but Davies kept it secret for two years before confessing. She wrote in her book that he wrote a detailed letter, and the betrayal left Scheana ‘sick to her stomach’. Despite the heartache, the couple decided to stay together and rebuild trust.

Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson has become infamous for repeated infidelities, including cheating on Khloe Kardashian days before she gave birth to their daughter, True. According to a Too Fab report, videos surfaced of Tristan with another woman at a nightclub, which invited public backlash. Although Khloe allowed him to be present during the birth, the scandal deeply impacted their relationship.

Kevin Hart

In 2017, comedian Kevin Hart admitted to cheating on his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish after she found a compromising video sent via direct message. The incident became a major subplot in his Netflix docuseries, where both Kevin and Eniko addressed the betrayal. Eniko later said she chose to forgive Hart for the sake of their son, but clarified that if he got involved in another cheating scandal, she would call it quits.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

One of the most shocking celebrity cheating stories is of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who fathered a child with his housekeeper Mildred Baena while his wife Maria Shriver was pregnant with their son. The two children were born just days apart. Arnold kept the affair and child a secret for years until the truth emerged in 2011, leading to the couple’s separation.

Adam Levine

In 2022, shortly after Behati Prinsloo announced she and the Maroon 5 vocalist were expecting their third child, model Sumner Stroh alleged that she was having a yearlong affair with Levine. Adam responded by admitting to ‘crossing the line’ and flirting with her, but denied claims of an affair. Following this, several women came forward with claims of inappropriate interactions with the musician. Despite the scandal, the two maintained a united front.

Other notable cases

Top model Heidi Klum’s ex, Flavio Briatore, allegedly cheated on her mid-pregnancy and has had no role in their daughter’s life.

Sam Hunt was served with divorce papers by Hannah Fowler, who accused him of adultery while she was expecting.

FAQs

Who cheats more on their partners?

Studies suggest men are statistically more likely to cheat than women, but the gap has narrowed in recent years. Factors like opportunity, personality traits, and relationship satisfaction can influence cheating behavior.

What famous man cheated on his wife?

Several high-profile men have admitted or been accused of cheating, including Kevin Hart, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and David Boreanaz.

What percent of guys have been cheated on?

Roughly 20–25% of men in long-term relationships report having been cheated on, according to various surveys. The numbers can vary depending on age group and methodology.

Does the guilt of cheating ever go away?

Guilt can fade over time, especially if the individual seeks forgiveness, makes amends, or undergoes personal growth. However, for many, the emotional burden lingers and impacts future relationships.