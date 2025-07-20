Sia and Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey fuel dating rumors in Los Angeles

Popular Australian singer Sia was spotted with Harry Jowsey, a reality TV star from ‘Too Hot To Handle.’ The duo was seen having dinner at Ca Del Sole Restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The pair walked hand-in-hand after dinner, according to a Daily Mail report. Sia was spotted on a dinner date with reality star Harry Jowsey in Los Angeles.(@Sia/X, @HarryJowsey/X)

Sia donned a black baggy black high-necked maxi dress, she wore a black-over coat, along with leopard print boots. Harry wore a white t-shirt , styled with an olive shirt and pants along with white sneakers.

Sia filed for divorce from her second husband

This public outing came just days after Sia was seen with a bearded man in LA. She was spotted with him walking in LA on March 21, and again at Katy Perry's Lifetime of Songs tour concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday night. These sightings happened soon after Sia filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Bernad.

Sia, known for her song Beautiful People, has been single since her two-year marriage to Bernad ended. During the marriage, they secretly had a son, Somersault Wonder Bernad, who is fifteen months old.

In divorce papers, Sia asked for primary legal and physical custody of Somersault, but said she would consider "visitation rights" for Dan. In 2019, the singer adopted two 18-year-old men who had aged out of foster care. One of her adopted sons later had twins, making Sia a grandmother.

Also Read: Sia has always stayed very loyal to me: David Guetta

Harry Jowsey's dating history

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Harry Jowsey was dating 'Pretty Little Liars' actor Lucy Hale. A source said, “super casual, but it's not brand new,” according to The People's report.

Harry was also linked to Jessica Vestal, his co-star on the second season of "Perfect Match," but eventually the duo broke up after the show ended.

Before that, Harry dated other reality stars and influencers, including ex-fiancée Francesca Farago and Georgia Hassarati. There were also rumors about him dating Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner's friend, in 2020.