Venice, Tuscany, Greece: Inside Kylie Jenner's very Mamma Mia-coded summer with ‘built-in-bestie’ Stormi

Kylie Jenner appears to be very much on track to make the summer of 2025 one that Stormi, or her fans closely tracking her, will never forget. Inside Kylie Jenner and Stormi's Italian summer(Photos: Instagram/kyliejenner)

The 27-year-old beauty mogul arrived in Venice late June, marking her presence at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez nuptials, following which, she never really left! Post wedding-guest duties, Kylie's Italian summer commenced with daughter Stormi, 7, and son, Aire, 3, on a Venetian yacht. Sharing glimpses from their days out in the sun and water, Kylie captioned her photo dump "just me, my babies, and kevin, muffin, puppy, & monkey 🤍".

Kylie Jenner with kids Stormi and Aire at Venice(Photos: Instagram/kyliejenner)

Sister Kendall Jenner, 29, also made an appearance in Kylie's Venice photo dumps as did mother Kris Jenner, 69, with a side of some casual gallery strolling.

Kylie Jenner with Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner(Photos: Instagram/kyliejenner)

The order of the next few days appeared to be bottomless servings of good old Italian pasta, heart-shaped pizzas and endless swims with a sun-shaded nap here and there — all of course clad in the throwback print of the summer, polka dots!

Kylie Jenner with kids Stormi and Aire(Photos: Instagram/kyliejenner)

The polka dots were briefly traded up with some sultry cheetah print, accessorised with a tall glass of wine and a bowl of freshly picked cherries. More strolls under the sun, brunch and beach day with the girls and some introspective telescope time for Aire was next on the itinerary.

Kylie Jenner in her Italian summer era(Photos: Instagram/kyliejenner)

Others would have called it a day on their summer escape at this point, but not Kylie. She and her babies next made their way to Greece, the first photo dump from there even prompting a cheeky comment from sister Khloe Kardashian, 41, reading, "Are you ever coming home" — our thoughts too!

Kylie Jenner in Greece(Photos: Instagram/kyliejenner)

Lagoon swimming, moon sighting and several bikini changes later, Kylie shared an adorable little clip of her and Stormi, dressed in oversized bath robes, hair up in towels, sprinting on the wooden deck on their yacht. The caption read, "built-in bestie for life ♾️".

Next up, was an adorable get-ready-with-me video, in which a snuggled up Kylie and Stormi go through some of Kylie Cosmetics brand new launches including the newly launched peach mango lip butter.

So what's going to be Kylie and Stormi's next stop?