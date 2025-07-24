Kevin Hart announces new dates for India tour weeks after calling it off post Pahalgam attack: ‘We are destined to meet’

Back in April, Kevin Hart had hit a pause on the Indian leg of his Acting My Age tour following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. However, India is back on his radar with the actor-comedian planning a visit in September. Kevin Hart will be performing in Mumbai on September 21.(REUTERS)

Kevin Hart announces India tour

On Thursday, District by Zomato announced that Kevin Hart will be bringing his highly acclaimed Acting My Age to Mumbai. The Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian will be performing live for the first time in India at the NSCI Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai on September 21.

In the set, he will be delving into personal experiences, societal norms, and the challenges of ageing with his unique comedic flair.

And he is excited to get to India. “India, we are destined to meet this year and I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai. We’re going to have an epic night filled with love and laughter," said Kevin in a statement.

Talking about getting the comedian to India, Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato, said, “The Indian comedy scene is at its peak right now, audiences are sharper, hungrier and more global in their tastes than ever before. Bringing Kevin Hart to India is a monumental moment for not only us but for every comedy lover in India eager to experience global brilliance firsthand. We’re thrilled to make this a reality and we look forward to celebrating comedy on what promises to be a super fun night.”

The pre-sale tickets will go live on July 29. Following this, general tickets will become available for purchase starting from July 31.

Why was Kevin’s previous visit cancelled

Kevin was set to come to India as part of his World Tour in April. The actor and comedian was scheduled to perform in Delhi on April 30. However, it was called off following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists.

The update was shared by District by Zomato, with the organisers mentioning that they were in talks with Kevin to reschedule and find a new date for the event.

Kevin Hart is known for his observational and self-deprecating humour. He has performed several comedy specials, including his successful show, Laugh At My Pain. Kevin was last seen as part of the Apple TV docuseries Number One on the Call Sheet.