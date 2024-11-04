Menu Explore
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
Hugh Jackman joins Martha Stewart in roasting Ryan Reynolds over her ‘not so funny’ remark. Here's what he said

ByAnanya Das
Nov 04, 2024 11:42 AM IST

Hugh Jackman's reaction comes after Martha Stewart said that Ryan Reynolds “can act funny, but he isn't funny”.

Actor Hugh Jackman has reacted to author Martha Stewart saying that his friend Ryan Reynolds is ‘not so funny’. Pop Crave took to its X (formerly Twitter) account and shared Martha's quote about him. (Also Read | Ryan Reynolds claps back at Martha Stewart for calling him ‘not so funny’)

Hugh Jackman talked about his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star and friend Ryan Reynolds.(AFP)
Hugh Jackman on if Ryan Reynolds is ‘not so funny’

After Ryan Reynolds responded, Hugh, too, reacted to the tweet. He wrote, "Finally someone says it."

Ryan had said, "I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so." Hugh co-starred with Ryan in Deadpool & Wolverine.

What Martha said about Ryan

Martha spoke about Ryan on Bilt Rewards' Rent Free game show. She was asked which celebrities, according to her, is more fun to hang out with. She had said, "He's probably on the list just 'cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don't see his face. Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?"

Martha also added, "And you want to know something? He's not so funny in real life. No, he's not so funny. He's very serious." She noted that Ryan, who is also her neighbour, is "a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn't funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again."

About Martha

The celebrities who were Martha's favourite picks were: Brad Pitt and George Clooney with Snoop Dogg and Taylor Swift as honourable mentions. She is currently busy promoting her new cookbook, Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen, which was released on October 22. She also has a new documentary, Martha, that premiered on Netflix this week.

About Ryan's films

Ryan was seen in comedies such as National Lampoon's Van Wilder (2002), Waiting (2005), and The Proposal (2009). He was also part of Blade: Trinity (2004), and Green Lantern (2011). His successful performance came with the superhero films Deadpool (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018), and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), in which he played the title character.

