‘I can’t imagine…’: Director of Amber Heard starrer ‘In the Fire’ lauds the actress for facing trial against Johnny Depp

After a dramatic loss in the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is back to her confident self. Her first movie since the trial, a psychological thriller named "In the Fire" premiered at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy last weekend. Director Conor Allyn of her latest film and her co-star Luca Calvani have praised the "Aquaman" star in an interaction with the Deadline. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard(File)

“I’m so happy that Amber went through something so awful and it didn’t change her as a person. She’s still the shining light that we explained earlier and to go through something that terrible and be able to come out the other side and be whole, well I can’t imagine it,” said Allyn.

ALSO READ| Kim Zolciak calls 911 on estranged husband Kroy Biermann over issue involving their son

“Anyone that suffers that sort of ordeal and is able to overcome it with grace, no matter what side you’re on, no matter what you believe or which social media [outlet] you plug into or whatever your hashtags are, you have to give credit for the incredible journey this woman has been through and she can teach us all a couple of things as far as resilience and courage,” said Amber's co-star Calvani.

Notably, there were speculations that Amber had quit the film industry after losing the trial. Her relocation to Spain's capital city, Madrid further fueled the rumours. In May, “Never Back Down” actress confirmed to fans in a TikTok video that she had several projects lined up and had not quit acting.

In her comeback film since the trial, Amber plays the role of an American psychiatrist who travels to a remote plantation in Colombia in the 1890s to treat a disturbed boy. The movie showcases an ideological clash between science and religion as Amber's character finds herself in a war with the local priest who believes the boy is possessed by the devil.