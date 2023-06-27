Kim Zolciak calls 911 on estranged husband Kroy Biermann over issue involving their son

Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann are having bitter escalations very frequently in the wake of their divorce. In the latest turn of events, Kim dialed 911 complaining about Kroy, accusing him of threatening her friend with filing charges on her of trying to kidnap their son. Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann(Twitter/@SoulwellPublish)

TMZ obtained audio of the 911 call made by Kim on June 16, in which she can be heard informing the dispatcher that she allowed her friend to pick her son, KJ, for a playdate at the rodeo. But Kroy got miffed at the woman who was taking their son and made threats about filing kidnapping charges against Kim's friend.

“[Kroy] has harassed not only the mother, but my son is shaking and hysterically crying,” Kim claimed on the phone call.

“And now I’m just going to leave and just go pick him up to prevent this situation. I just don’t know what else to do at this point,” she is heard telling in the audio.

ALSO READ| Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline denies moving to Hawaii to extend child support for their sons

During the call, Kim also accused Kroy of stealing her bag with their divorce papers.

“This is just so petty and I hate to call 911 for this situation,” she is heard telling in the video.

When the 911 dispatcher asks her if she needs police assistance, Kim declined the offer. She is heard telling in the video " I'm gonna pick my son up and then i don't feel like this is gonna be the end of it, to be honest with you tonight. So I will probably call you back rather than kind of go back and forth with this and the police.

Meanwhile, sources told TMZ why Kroy reacted the way he did because he didn't trust Kim's friend for undisclosed reasons. As per sources, Kroy wanted Kim's friend to bring back their son but the woman hung up the call on him which made the former NFL star furious.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON