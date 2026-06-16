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Ian McKellen reveals the moment he took aim at Donald Trump while filming Avengers Doomsday

Hollywood actor Ian McKellen spoke about Avengers: Doomsday during a recent film festival in Rome, and made the confession. 

Jun 16, 2026 02:12 pm IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Hollywood actor Ian McKellen has shared a behind-the-scenes anecdote from the much-anticipated Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday. The veteran actor revealed that while filming an action sequence, he drew inspiration from his strong dislike of US President Donald Trump, channeling those emotions into his performance.

Ian McKellen reveals

Ian McKellen is set to return as iconic X-Men villain Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday. (REUTERS/Jack Taylor)(REUTERS)

During a recent film festival (Cinema in Piazza) in Rome, McKellen, 87, revealed he imagined wrecking Trump’s lavish Mar-a-Lago estate while filming a destructive scene for Avengers: Doomsday, as per The Guardian. He confessed when he presented advance footage from the forthcoming Marvel film to an audience of 2,000.

In the Marvel film, the 87-year-old actor is set to return as iconic X-Men villain Magneto. At one point, the film’s directors, the Russo Brothers, instructed McKellen “to look more furious” during one scene where Magneto wreaks havoc with his powers.

“They got me at one point to destroy New Jersey. They told me to look more furious: make it look as if you hate what you’re destroying,” McKellen said, adding, “So I stood there, and I shouted: Mar-a-Lago!” McKellen’s dig at Trump earned laughs from the audience in attendance at the festival.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be out on December 18, 2026, the same day as the third instalment of Warner Bros' sci-fi series Dune. The movie will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027.

 
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