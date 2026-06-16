Hollywood actor Ian McKellen has shared a behind-the-scenes anecdote from the much-anticipated Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday. The veteran actor revealed that while filming an action sequence, he drew inspiration from his strong dislike of US President Donald Trump, channeling those emotions into his performance.

Ian McKellen reveals

Ian McKellen is set to return as iconic X-Men villain Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday. (REUTERS/Jack Taylor)(REUTERS)

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During a recent film festival (Cinema in Piazza) in Rome, McKellen, 87, revealed he imagined wrecking Trump’s lavish Mar-a-Lago estate while filming a destructive scene for Avengers: Doomsday, as per The Guardian. He confessed when he presented advance footage from the forthcoming Marvel film to an audience of 2,000.

In the Marvel film, the 87-year-old actor is set to return as iconic X-Men villain Magneto. At one point, the film’s directors, the Russo Brothers, instructed McKellen “to look more furious” during one scene where Magneto wreaks havoc with his powers.

“They got me at one point to destroy New Jersey. They told me to look more furious: make it look as if you hate what you’re destroying,” McKellen said, adding, “So I stood there, and I shouted: Mar-a-Lago!” McKellen’s dig at Trump earned laughs from the audience in attendance at the festival.

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{{^usCountry}} Mar-a-Lago is a resort in Palm Beach that Trump has owned since 1985. He regularly visits the property and has even used it to hold meetings with international leaders during his presidencies. The actor has been critical of Trump in the past. During Trump’s first presidency in 2017, the X-Men actor criticised him for failing to protect LGBTQ+ rights. What do we know about the movie {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mar-a-Lago is a resort in Palm Beach that Trump has owned since 1985. He regularly visits the property and has even used it to hold meetings with international leaders during his presidencies. The actor has been critical of Trump in the past. During Trump’s first presidency in 2017, the X-Men actor criticised him for failing to protect LGBTQ+ rights. What do we know about the movie {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The upcoming movie brings together the cast of Thunderbolts*, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the X-Men, among others. Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Pedro Pascal, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen, among others, Deadline reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The upcoming movie brings together the cast of Thunderbolts*, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the X-Men, among others. Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Pedro Pascal, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen, among others, Deadline reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Robert Downey Jr will soon be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Doomsday. This time, he will be seen in the role of the legendary villain Victor Von Doom instead of the fan-favourite Iron Man. Joe and Anthony Russo are directing the film. Downey Jr.'s villain role in Avengers: Doomsday as Doctor Doom was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024. While the Infinity Saga revolved around Thanos (essayed by Josh Brolin) as the main villain, Doomsday is expected to revolve around Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom as the new universe-threatening villain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Robert Downey Jr will soon be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Doomsday. This time, he will be seen in the role of the legendary villain Victor Von Doom instead of the fan-favourite Iron Man. Joe and Anthony Russo are directing the film. Downey Jr.'s villain role in Avengers: Doomsday as Doctor Doom was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024. While the Infinity Saga revolved around Thanos (essayed by Josh Brolin) as the main villain, Doomsday is expected to revolve around Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom as the new universe-threatening villain. {{/usCountry}}

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Avengers: Doomsday is set to be out on December 18, 2026, the same day as the third instalment of Warner Bros' sci-fi series Dune. The movie will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027.

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