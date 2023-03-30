Ice Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson Jr on nepotism debate: I have never shied away from my roots

Be it Hollywood or Bollywood, the whole conversation around nepo babies -- a term being used for someone whose career has benefited from filmy family connections, will never die. But actor O’Shea Jackson Jr, son of rapper Ice Cube, doesn’t feel guilty about the strings tying him to the role of showbiz, instead he looks at it as a responsibility. O'Shea Jackson Jr. was last seen in dark-comedy, Cocaine Bear (Invision/AP)

“When it is about coming from the second generation, it definitely is, first of all, a plus. And it is something that I have never shied away from,” says Jackson Jr when asked about how aware he is about his privileges.

The 32-year-old continues, “I know the things that my father had to go through, and he had to do to ensure that I didn’t have to go through those same things. He is my coach. He is my mentor. I’m thankful for him every day, I talk to him every day”.

Giving another perspective to it, the actor shares, “But you have to be conscious of what type of fingerprint you leave on the world. I have been lucky enough to be able to pick some great projects, which gave me things that I have been proud of, and I know that my parents and my siblings are proud of. Now, I have a five-year-old kid, and I know that when she is old enough to watch certain movies, she will be proud of and see that she has a cool dad”.

When it comes to his career, he got his big break in the acting world in 2014 when he got a chance to portray his father in the biographic Straight Outta Compton. Since then, he has been building an impressive resume with projects such as Ingrid Goes West, Den of Thieves, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and most recently, the horror-comedy Cocaine Bear, which is based on a true story of a vicious black bear going on a bloody rampage while high on cocaine.

Opening about the biggest change he sees in himself especially after the pandemic experience, Jackson Jr says, “When the pandemic hit, I was filming a television show. And we had to finish it while everything was still going down around the world. Now, we have become a lot more conscious of safety protocols and things like that”.

“Luckily, we’ve reached the point now where it’s not laxed because it’s still in the back of your mind and the front. But now we have a better understanding. I am glad that we are still very cautious and still follow protocols.”

The actor wraps up with a special message for his fans in India. “I would love to travel to India. It’s just one of those things that is on my bucket list. Everyone who has been to India speaks about it in a high regard as far as just embracing the culture is concerned. I haven’t done it, but I would love to and in fact, make a film like a Cocaine Bear in India,” he signs off.