I'm A Celebrity star Tulisa reveals she is demisexual, says the thought of dating 'makes me feel physically sick'

Rapper and songwriter Tula Paulinea Contostavlos aka Tulisa broke the internet on Thursday when she revealed that she is demisexual. The musician is currently a contestant on the reality show, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! It was on the show that she got candid about her unusual sexual orientation. (Also read: Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha talks about being asexual in her viral poem. Watch) Tulisa is currently a contestant on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Tulisa says she is demisexual

In the latest episode of the celeb reality show, Tulisa spoke to a fellow contestant, saying that she did not feel like a very sexual person. “I feel like I’m demisexual; I need to have a really close emotional bond with someone … I need actual depth. I’m a slow, slow burner. I’ve been celibate for over three years,” Tulisa said.

The singer-rapper then described how she approaches romantic relationships. “I’m not an overly sexualised person... For me, it’s all about the connection and the emotions that I feel with someone and then wanting to express them in that way,” she said. This is the textbook definition of demisexuality.

The 36-year-old musician from London also revealed that she had a profile on Raya, the dating app for celebs, but the thought of dating "genuinely makes me feel physically sick". Tulisa first shot to fame as part of the hip-hop group N-Dubz in the 2000s before going solo with tracks like Young and Sight of You. She was a judge on the British talent show The X Factor UK from 2011-12.

What is demisexuality?

Demisexuality is defined as a sexual orientation in which a person feels sexually attracted to someone only after they've developed a close emotional bond with them. This type of attraction is not based on the usual characteristics like appearance or smell and does not happen on first sight. It is is generally categorized on the asexuality spectrum.