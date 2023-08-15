Indie film Sound of Freedom, made on $14 mn budget, just beat Mission Impossible 7 at the US box office

July wasn't all Barbenheimer or Mission: Impossible at the box office. A Hollywood indie released on the July 4 weekend and has been slowly and surely maintaining its stronghold on the US box office, despite the behemoths that released in the following weeks. Sound of Freedom is an action film made on a modest budget of $14.5 million that has now surpassed $170 million at the US box office. (Also Read: Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One crosses $500 mn at global box office) Sound of Freedom has surpassed the latest Mission: Impossible film at the US box office

What's the film about?

Directed by Alejandro Monteverde, Sound of Freedom stars Jim Caviezel in the lead role. He plays a former US government agent who embarks on a mission to rescue children from a sex trafficking racket in Columbia.

How has the film fared at the box office?

On the very first day at the box office, Sound of Freedom managed to recover its budget by earning $14.2 million. While the box office collection in the next two days didn't exceed $3.6 million, it could be attributed to the July 4 holiday, a Tuesday. The film went on to earn $40.2 million by the weekend.

While Sound of Freedom initially released in 2,850 theatres, the number of screens jumped to 3,265 by the second weekend, all due to positive word of mouth. It went on to cross the $100 million mark on the 16th day of its release, right before the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer on July 21.

By its fourth weekend now, Sound of Freedom has surpassed Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. It earned $4.8 million over the last weekend, $0.1 million above the Tom Cruise spy thriller. Its total collection stands at $172.8 million at the US and Canada box office alone. Of course, Mission Impossible has crossed $500 million worldwide total collection.

Possible reasons behind the rise

There are three primary reasons behind the unprecedented rise of Sound ofn Freedom at the US box office. Firstly, a CNN report claims it's bringing back the old generation of moviegoers back to cinema hall after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secondly, Sound of Freedom has gotten a political push from the Conservatives. Former US President Donald Trump was one of the many Conservatives who held a special screening of the film.

And thirdly, the most contentious reason behind the film's rise is the pay-it-forward marketing tactic. The makers, Angel Studios, have been urging viewers, through a message at the end of the film and a link on the studio's website, to buy another ticket for someone who may not have the purchasing power to buy one for themselves. A report by The Guardian claims while it's sold over 14 million tickets, a lot of theatres are running empty because people whose tickets are being bought by the viewers aren't actually showing up to watch the film.

