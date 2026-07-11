Inside Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon's chai break before The Odyssey Mumbai premiere. See pics

The Indian premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey was held in Mumbai on Saturday. The filmmaker was joined by Tom Holland and Matt Damon for the film’s special screening. But before they headed there, the team took a quick break, desi-style. Take a look.

Team The Odyssey’s chai break

Matt Damon, Christopher Nolan and Tom Holland before the premiere of The Odyssey.

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Universal Pictures India posted pictures of Nolan, Holland and Damon from before the premiere of The Odyssey in India. Turns out the trio made a quick pit stop at a cafe to indulge in some chai. “Quick tea stop before The Odyssey Mumbai Premiere. A Big night awaits, but chai comes first! #OdysseyMumbaiPremiere,” they wrote, posting the pictures. The pictures show the filmmaker and actors sipping some desi chai accompanied by bun maska and a few desserts to make their day sweeter. Others in the cafe could also be seen clicking pictures.

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{{^usCountry}} “Before the red carpet, comes the chai break,” joked one X user reacting to the picture. “Stawp they look so cute,” wrote another. “Tom having tea reminded me of Spiderman India Pavitr Prabhakar having tea with his aunt maya ( may) in Spiderman: Across the spiderverse,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “GOAT blessed the City.” Some wondered why Robert Pattinson didn’t accompany them to India. Christopher Nolan about Indian premiere {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Before the red carpet, comes the chai break,” joked one X user reacting to the picture. “Stawp they look so cute,” wrote another. “Tom having tea reminded me of Spiderman India Pavitr Prabhakar having tea with his aunt maya ( may) in Spiderman: Across the spiderverse,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “GOAT blessed the City.” Some wondered why Robert Pattinson didn’t accompany them to India. Christopher Nolan about Indian premiere {{/usCountry}}

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The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, will be released in theatres on July 17. Nolan spoke about how he wanted an Indian premiere for Tenet, saying, “We actually intended to come with Tenet originally, because we filmed here in Mumbai, and then because of the pandemic, we weren't able to. And so finally we're actually able to (do so with The Odyssey). It's a thrill. We wanted to do this for a year.”

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“There really was a sense that this movie is a love letter to cinema, and therefore to our audiences. I think feeling that pressure on a daily basis was really exciting, and in some circumstances, pressure is a privilege,” said Holland during the premiere, adding, “You'll get to feel the heartache that Matt portrays so well. You'll get to feel the longing of Anne Hathaway's Penelope... People will watch this movie and feel a sense of connection to Chris' work and our work that feels really unique and profound.”

The Odyssey received rave reviews from the audience after its Indian premiere. It remains to be seen how it fares upon its release.

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