Interview: The cast of Didn't Die on making a zombie apocalypse thriller, premiering at Sundance Film Festival

Didn't Die, the indie zombie film which premiered in the Midnight section at Sundance Film Festival, channels the anxieties of isolation within the template of an apocalypse thriller. After the world premiere at Sundance, HT got the opportunity to chat with the cast and the director of the film. (Also read: Didn't Die movie review: Meera Menon's zombie apocalypse ride offers few thrills) Didn't Die features a prominently South Asian cast, lead by Kiran Deol.

Didn't Die serves as a reminder of home

After the world premiere at Sundance, HT got the opportunity to chat with the film's cast and director. Beyond its genre elements, the film also serves as a poignant reminder of the setting, the particular house where many of the scenes take place, belonged to the director Meera Menon, and her cinematographer and co-writer (and husband) Paul Gleason. They had to flee their homes due to the devastating LA wildfires. The film now contains the reminiscences of their home.

“I feel comforted by the sections of the film that memorialize our home - it feels nice to know that we captured its beauty in some way, as the fire really shocked everyone who experienced it - it’s like everything just disappeared overnight,” said the director when asked what those images of the home she lost in the fires mean to her now.

‘Horror is a broad concept’

The director was clear that the format of a horror film could embed more existential questions on loss and community in the present climate. “I think that horror is a broad concept and can be a vehicle for examining our pain and fear. We were interested in creating a ghost story within a zombie story because more than monsters themselves, what really scares me sometimes is how interminable loss can feel and how to keep moving forward despite it,” she said.

Didn't Die features an ensemble of actors, including Kiran Deol, George Basil, Samrat Chakrabarti, Katie McCuen, and Vishal Vijayakumar. Was Sundance the first time they watched the film together?

Kiran said, “Sundance was cold but incredible! This was the first time watching the film with an audience and with the rest of the cast and filmmakers. The first time I saw the film at the premiere, it was truly a blur. I'm not sure I was really able to take it all in because it's been the culmination of so much time and work over many years. I watched a second screening of the film in one of the Park City theatres with some friends, and that was a treat. It felt like a feat to see it on a big screen.”

George Basil shared the same sentiment. “It was a really great experience to get to enjoy it with another, and the audience was the cherry on top,” he said.

“There's something magical about watching a film with an audience. During the Sundance screening of Didn't Die, I caught Kiran Deol's eye as her character dropped this killer joke. A gentle nudge, a shared laugh - suddenly, we weren't just watching a movie, we were reliving our journey together. The room was electric, with an energy that felt totally organic and alive. Laughter rolled through the room like waves punctuated by moments of hushed awe. It was wonderful to see the film resonate with both South Asian and non-South Asian viewers. Cinema, at its core, is a beautiful collaboration - between actors, crew, and audience. Witnessing our creation come alive, surrounded by fellow dreamers and storytellers, reminded me why we do this,” added Samrat Chakrabarti.

Kiran also talked about the representation of South Asian identity but without any added context. “It's so incredibly rare to get the opportunity to helm a feature - especially where the South Asian identity is so seamlessly woven into a rich and complex person. To play an entire arc - and explore Vanita's many colours was an incredible treat. It's something I hope to do more of as time progresses and was absolutely the result of Meera's vote of confidence in me as an artist and a performer,” she added.

Vishal Vijayakumar said it was a gift to see the film with the cast at Sundance. “Being able to see everyone's work while sitting side by side, while in a theatre? Cathartic. This group is not just a second family; they are an extension of my current one,” he said. On top of that, the screening was also sold out! “To see it on the big screen with all of us and a sold-out audience who was laughing (and gasping) at all the right places was such a gratifying moment. We did it!” added cast member Katie McCuen.

‘It was almost like being back in a theatre troupe!’

The cast also gushed on the experience of collaborating with Meera to bring this unique world of a zombie apocalypse alive. Samrat shared how their collaboration has lasted for many more years. “I worked on Meera's first short film. She was seeking a South Asian American male actor who could portray an extraordinarily mischievous, quirky, and humorous leading man-type character. From that collaboration, we formed an unbreakable trust; she created an empowering environment that allowed me to express myself fully. We also made an unspoken pact to share stories on screen that represent South Asian Americans in layered, complicated, and human ways, breaking traditional stereotypes. This approach contributes to the normalization of globalization,” he said.

Vishal added, “Her style is unique and balanced, and it created a powerful dynamic that gave dividends as we shot. She was always curious to unpack who I was as a human, and it allowed for beautiful intricacies to find their way into the film. ” Kiran added, “Meera is a terrific person to work with because she's so deeply collaborative. It was almost like being back in a theatre troupe!”

“She helps everyone feel safe and listened to, and it’s inspiring to be around. working with her felt like a family member was helping me with something, rather than a departmental head instructing me with a task,” said George. Co-star Katie agreed and concluded by saying, “Meera has a unique gift in bringing the right people together. She's also a calm presence on set and trusts her actors deeply which made it so easy to try different things. She empowered us to follow our instincts while also giving the gentle direction we'd need to get to the heart of the scene.”

Santanu Das is covering Sundance Film Festival 2025 as part of the accredited press.