‘IQ of a fence post’, Mel Gibson speaks out on who he won't endorse for 2024 election

Actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson has spilled the beans on who he will be endorsing for the 2024 election. In a candid exchange caught on video by TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport, the "Braveheart" star didn't hold back his criticism of Kamala Harris while making it clear where his political allegiance lies. US actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson attends a special screening of "Monster Summer" at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles on September 24, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

When asked about the upcoming presidential race, Gibson said, "I don't think it's gonna surprise anyone who I vote for," hinting at his longstanding alignment with conservative views.

Pressed on whether Donald Trump was his preferred choice, Gibson confirmed, "I think that's a pretty good guess."

The conversation quickly shifted to Harris, where Gibson sharply criticized the vice president, stating, "I know what it'll be like if we let her in. That ain't good." He went on to attack her qualifications and intelligence, adding, "A miserable track record, an appalling track record, no policies to speak of, and she's got the IQ of a fence post."

Mel Gibson has been a conservative backer for years

Gibson’s endorsement of Trump isn't entirely unexpected. The "Hacksaw Ridge" director has long been associated with conservative political circles and was even spotted mingling with Trump at a UFC fight in Las Vegas last year.

While Gibson's remarks about Harris are certain to spark backlash, his endorsement adds to a growing list of celebrities publicly backing Trump for a second term. Trump has garnered support from several high-profile names, including actors Dennis Quaid, Jon Voight, and Zachary Levi, music stars like Kid Rock and Jason Aldean, and sports figures such as Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell.

Meanwhile, much of Hollywood remains solidly behind Kamala Harris, with many stars and industry insiders aligning with her campaign. Gibson’s outspoken criticism of Harris and endorsement of Trump puts him at odds with the majority of his peers in the entertainment industry, but aligns with his history of politically charged commentary.