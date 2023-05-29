Iranian model makes bold statement with noose around neck at Cannes: ‘Stop execution’

This year Cannes Film Festival has again grabbed the attention of the world as an Iranian model lodged its protest by making a bold statement against the executions in Iran. Also read: Woman removed from Cannes Film Festival red carpet after she protests against sexual violence in Ukraine Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi at Cannes 2023.

Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi at Cannes

Days after a woman dressing in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in the festival, model Mahlagha Jaberi wore a black bodycon dress whose straps lay around her neck like a noose with a strong statement written on the lower part of the outfit. Jila Sabre designed her outfit.

On the red carpet, Jaberi gave all the reasons to hit the headline as the "Stop execution" quote was written on her dress. The model uploaded a video montage of herself wearing the outfit along with the statement, "Stop execution."

Sharing the video, she wrote, ''Dedicated to the people of Iran. #76thcannesfilmfestival. My dress is designed by @jilaatelier.Incredible videographer by @joystrotz. Thank you for bringing our vision to life.And special thanks to my manager Myhanh @mahlaghamanagement for making this all possible. #StopExecutionsInIran.''

The model highlighted the surge in executions in the country this year. The dire situation, which is a threat to human rights, has alarmed campaigners from around the world.

Earlier, in December, Norway-based human rights Iran Human Rights released its report according to which Iran has executed more than 500 people so far in 2022, the highest rate in five years.

In 2021, in Iran, at least 333 people were executed, according to the Iran Human Rights. The report further revealed that 55 executions, which contribute 16.5 per cent, were announced by official sources.

83.5 per cent of all executions included in the 2021 report (278 executions in total) were not announced by the authorities. At least 183 executions (55 per cent of all executions) were for murder charges, according to the report.

And 126 executions (38 per cent) were for drug-related charges, compared to 25 (10 per cent) in 2020. None of the drug-related executions was reported by official sources.

Meanwhile, in May, two people, who had been sentenced to death for blasphemy were hanged.

Yusef Mehrdad and Sadrullah Fazeli Zare, the two men who were put to death, were arrested in May 2020 and given death sentences in April 2021 for operating online "anti-Islam groups and channels," according to Iranian news agency Mizan.