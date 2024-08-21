It Ends With Us actor Brandon Sklenar calls negativity around Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni rift rumours ‘disheartening’

Brandon Skelnar, who plays Atlas in Justin Baldoni's blockbuster It Ends With Us, has taken it upon himself to defuse tension surrounding the film in real life, just like his character does in the movie. He has addressed the negativity around the rumoured rift between his co-stars – Justin and the film's lead and co-producer, Blake Lively. (Also Read – It Ends With Us: Blake Lively's botany lesson is a masterclass in breaking cycle of abuse) Brandon Skelnar reacts to rumours of rift between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

What Brandon said

Brandon took to his Instagram on Wednesday to share a long note addressing the controversy. He wrote, "Colleen (Hoover, author of the book the film is adapted from) and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about. It is, in fact, the opposite of the point.”

“What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online,” he added, stating further, “There isn’t a single person Involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this. A responsibility to all the women who have experienced generational trauma — Domestic abuse — Or struggle with looking in the mirror and loving who they see.”

“It is not meant to once again, make the women the ‘bad guy,’ let’s move beyond that together. All I ask is that before you spread hate on the internet, ask yourself who it’s helping. Ask yourself if your opinions are based in any fact. Or if you simply want to be a part of something,” Sklenar concluded his post. “Let’s be a part of something better together. A part of a new story being written for women and all people everywhere. Lead with Love and please be kind," his post also stated.

About the controversy

Rumours of the rift between Blake and Justin began swirling when the two weren't seen promoting the movie together. They reportedly commissioned wildly different edits of the movie. Blake also reportedly told people that Justin fat-shamed her and kissed her for too long while filming an intimate scene. Justin has reportedly hired a veteran crisis PR manager (who once represented Johnny Depp during his legal battle against Amber Heard) for damage control. Meanwhile, It Ends With Us has crossed $180 million at the global box office.