‘It’s a jewface stereotype', Bradley Cooper in the eye of a storm with Maestro makeover

Bradley Cooper has found himself caught in a tempest of controversy after the newly-released trailer for the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro. The focal point of this heated discourse is Cooper's prosthetic nose, a distinct feature that has raised eyebrows and prompted debates. Bradley Cooper questioned for his prosthetic nose in the film Maestro's trailer

In the forthcoming film, Cooper plays the role of the legendary musical conductor, starring opposite Carey Mulligan, who embodies his wife Felicia Montealegre.

What is the debate around Bradley Cooper's nose in Maestro

Across social media platforms, a cacophony of voices has arisen, dissecting the size and significance of Cooper's prosthetic nose – an attribute that was visibly prominent during filming in 2022. Some users have offered photographic evidence to emphasize that Bernstein's actual nose bore little resemblance to the exaggerated prosthetic.

A user remarked, "Given the striking resemblance, it seems entirely gratuitous to have taken this path. The real Leonard Bernstein did not possess the comical nose that Bradley Cooper sports in 'Maestro'."

‘Bradley Cooper looks like Nazi propaganda’

Another user questioned the rationale behind Cooper's adoption of an unconventional prosthetic nose, considering his own natural nose, which happens to be elongated, could have effectively portrayed Bernstein's unique appearance.

Should Jake Gyllenhaal have played Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro?

A contrasting narrative unfolded involving Jake Gyllenhaal, a Jewish actor who vied for the role in a competing biopic. However, he found himself bested in the legal battles over the rights to utilize Bernstein's materials, succumbing to the formidable team led by Cooper, along with cinematic luminaries Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Drawing a potent analogy, a user likened Cooper's choice of wearing a prosthetic nose to portray Bernstein to the contentious concept of blackface. They voiced their belief that Cooper's portrayal should hinge on the brilliance of his acting prowess, especially if he was cast over a Jewish actor, invoking the importance of boundaries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail