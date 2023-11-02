It’s a theater date night for Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, couple enjoy ‘Danny and the Deep Blue Sea’ together

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid went on a date on Wednesday night, according to a report by Page Six. As per the report, the couple went to see the play- Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, at the Lucille Lortel Theater in the Village. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper(AFP)

“It’s a theater date night!. Bradley is always going to the theater. As you know from his film [“Maestro”] about Leonard Bernstein, he’s a big fan,” a source told Page Six.

During their date, Cooper was dressed in a black t-shirt while Hadid was seen wearing a yellow printed dress, sporting a Yankees cap and carrying a Birkin.

Pictures of Cooper and Hadid walking together on the streets went viral on X(formerly Twitter). Fans have been speculating that the two stars are moving forward with their relationship. In October, Cooper and Hadid were spotted dining at the famous New York City restaurant Via Carota, as reported by DailyMail.

Hadid's recent link-ups

In recent times, Hadid has also been linked with Leonardo DiCaprio with whom she has been spotted on a few occasions. Reportedly, the duo had partied together for two nights during the Fourth of July weekend. In June, they were spotted together in London.

Due to Hadid's link-ups with DiCaprio and Cooper, fans are confused about who she is serious with.

Notably, Hadid is already a mother as she shares a three-year-old daughter with Zayn Malik.

Cooper's recent meeting with Irina Shayk

Recently, Cooper hung out with ex-partner Shayk with whom he shares a six-year-old daughter. The former couple spent time together with their daughter for Halloween. On the occasion of Halloween on Tuesday night in Manhattan, the former pair disguised themselves as Rocket Raccoon which is Bradley's Guardians of the Galaxy character.