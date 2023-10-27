News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jack Black sings Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero in boxers to support SAG-AFTRA strike. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 27, 2023 02:16 PM IST

Jack Black performed a stand-up comedy set at an event to raise funds for the crew members affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Did you know Jack Black is a Swiftie? Well, the School of Rock actor proved that when he stripped down to his boxers only to sing Taylor Swift's Emmy Award-winning track Anti-Hero in front of a live audience. (Also Read: Taylor Swift's re-recorded 1989 out now with five new tracks From the Vault, fans say ‘pop bible is finally here’)

Jack Black performs Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero in boxers
Jack Black's performance

A user on X (formerly Twitter) posted the video of Jack Black performing on Anti-Hero on Thursday. He's seen stripping down to boxers as the live crowd cheers on. He then goes into the crowd to interact with them and then asks for song requests. When someone suggets Anti-Hero, he says, "I know that. Everyone knows that f*cking song.” He then starts singing Anti-Hero as the crowd cheers louder. Soon, he loses track of the lyrics but continues to sing gibberish in the same tune.

Where did Jack perform?

As per a report in Variety, Jack was performing at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles. The Give Back-ular Spectacular! Show was organised on Wednesday to raise funds for film and TV crew members affected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Other celebrities performing at the event included Dax Shepard, Jeremy Allen White, Bryan Cranston, Lily Tomlin, Halle Berry, and Rachel Bloom.

The SAG-AFTRA strike has been going on for over 100 days now. While the studios and the acting body have reopened negotiations, the actors have refused to cave in to the studios' fresh offer. Jack Black has been an active participant, as he was seen in the picketing lines at multiple locations over the past few months, including once where he wore an “SAG-AFTRA Strong” T-shirt.

Jack Black will be next seen, or heard, as the voice of the titular character in Mike Mitchell's animated action comedy Kung Fu Panda 4, slated to release in the US on March 8, 2024. Taylor Swift has just released the re-recorded version of her album 1989 with five new tracks From The Vault.

