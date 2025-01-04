Jack Nicholson seen for the first time in years in new photo shared by daughter during the holidays

Jack Nicholson fans were in for a welcome surprise as a rare new picture of the actor appeared on social media. Thanks to the actor's 87-year-old actor’s daughter, Lorraine, fans got a glimpse of him enjoying the holidays with his family in their residence. (Also read: When Jack Nicholson revealed the reason he turned down Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather) Veteran Hollywood actor Jack-Nicholson has stayed away from public appearances in the last few years. -AP-Photo

Jack seen in new photo

Jack Nicholson was seen sharing a hug with Lorraine in one of the pictures from her latest Instagram post. In the picture, Jack was seen smiling while holding on to his daughter's hand as she wrapped her arms around his shoulder. The room in which the picture was taken seemed to be a library or an office space, with the shelves filled with books. Do not miss the topmost shelf in the picture, stacked with the awards won by the actors. Two Oscars, a SAG award, two Golden Globes and many more were kept on the shelf.

Check out the 9th slide in the carousel:

Sharing the picture, Lorraine captioned the post: “the giving season (gift emoticon).”

More details

Jack's appearance was met with a lot of love in the comments section of the post. Director Nancy Meyers, who directed Jack in the 2003 rom-com Something's Gotta Give commented, “Your dad looks great. (red heart emoticon)” A fan wrote, “Thank you for giving us this post.” A second fan said, “Happy new year! Please say hello to your dad. He is the best of the best.” “It’s always good to see Jack,” wrote another fan.

This picture marks the first sighting of Jack in nearly two years. The veteran actor was last spotted during a playoff game in 2023, along with his son, Jim Nicholson. He resides in his Mullholand Drive residence in Beverly Hills.

The actor was last seen in the 2010 romantic comedy How Do You Know, which also starred Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd. In 2006, the actor starred alongside Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio in the Martin Scorsese-directed The Departed. Jack is considered one of the best actors of his generation, and is the most nominated male actor in the history of the Academy Awards. He has won three Academy Awards- two for Best Actor and one for Best Supporting Actor. Some of his most notable roles include The Shining, Chinatown, Reds, Prizzi's Honor, Ironweed and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.