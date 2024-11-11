James Cameron shares first look at Pandora in Avatar: Fire and Ash with concept art featuring flying Na'vi, fire tribes

Pandora beckons once again! James Cameron is taking audiences on another breathtaking journey to the world of Pandora with his upcoming sequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash. (Also read: James Cameron reveals title of Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington's Avatar 3. Check it out here) Concept art for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the new film in the franchise(Illustrated by Steve Messing)

Avatar Fire and Ash concept art

Ahead of the film's highly anticipated release on December 19, 2025, Disney revealed new concept art for the third instalment in Cameron's record-breaking franchise. The newly unveiled illustrations on social media, offer fans a first look at the film's expanded universe, showcasing both new Na'vi tribes and awe-inspiring vistas from the lush, alien world.

Among the pieces shared was a stunning illustration by Dylan Cole, which draws clear visual connections to the themes of the 2022 blockbuster, Avatar: The Way of Water.

This particular image features Na'vi and Tulkun (the massive, whale-like creatures) gathered around a glowing bioluminescent spot in the ocean, evoking the beauty and tranquillity that has become iconic to the franchise's aquatic world.

Another piece from Cole presents a serene yet captivating scene: two Na'vi standing before a vibrant ocean sunset, gesturing toward the sky filled with extraordinary extraterrestrial hot air balloons with fleshy wings.

The balloons, an otherworldly touch, seem to float effortlessly through the skies, casting an ethereal glow over the cliff-lined horizon.

Adding to the intrigue, artist Steve Messing contributed concept art showing these same hot air balloons drifting through the cliffs of Pandora, their imposing forms surrounded by fluffy clouds.

In another compelling illustration, Messing introduces a new Na'vi tribe, known as the Ash People, shown escorting a prisoner to their cliffside village. This glimpse into the darker, more mysterious side of Pandora suggests an intriguing new layer to the film's storyline.

Perhaps most exciting for fans is the visual reveal of an entirely new headpiece worn by one of the Na'vi characters, illustrated by Zachary Berger.

The Na'vi is seen riding on the back of a flying creature with sharp, feathered wings--reminiscent of the banshees featured in the first 'Avatar' film--soaring high above the ground.

James Cameron on Avatar 3

This high-flying adventure promises to add thrilling new dynamics to the upcoming film. In an interview with Deadline earlier this year, Cameron revealed that Avatar: Fire and Ash will introduce two new cultures to the world of Pandora.

"You're going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film," Cameron explained, adding, "We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you're going to meet two new cultures in the next film. It kind of roves a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places."

Cameron also teased the symbolic importance of fire in the upcoming film. “Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film, and there's a culture that is specifically around that concept,” he hinted, further stoking excitement among fans eager to see what awaits.